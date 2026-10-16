Two Astros Players Named 2026 Gold Glove Finalists

There were a lot of issues that led to the Houston Astros having the season they had in 2026, but some bright spots were seen on defense.

Now, it wasn't like the Astros were tremendous with the glove in the field this year as they needed help in center field and there were times when the infield would give up plays, but it ended up being a solid campaign.

Two of the Astros best defenders were named as an American League finalist for the 2026 Gold Glove award at their respective positions.

Astros Gold Glove Nominees

Houston Astros infielder Christian Walker warms up before the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Walker was a finalist at first base while Cam Smith ends up being a finalist in right field for the second straight year.

Smith having made it on this premier defender list shows how well he adjusted to the outfield in right in the major leagues. It's honestly nothing short of incredible. In each of Smith's first two years in MLB, he's been nominated for a gold glove in right field.

Keep in mind he was never a full-time outfielder until his rookie season with the Astros and is already one of the premier right fielders in the game with his second straight Gold Glove nomination. Smith had a +7 OAA (outs above average) this year, which was the fourth-highest among right fielders and in the 91st percentile.

The 23-year-old played 157 games in right, which was the most among right fielders. He had the second-most putouts at 294 and also had two double plays turned. Smith's fielding percentage of .981 was just under the position average of .986.

There's nothing surprising about Walker being nominated again for the fourth time. He was a three-time Gold Glove winner for three straight seasons from 2022-24 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Walker has been considered one of the best defensive first basemen in baseball. He did have a few missed plays this past season, but was quality for most of the year.

Shining bright on the diamond 💎



Congrats to our two Golden Glove finalists! pic.twitter.com/hdEiOIes4O — Houston Astros (@astros) October 14, 2026

Walker's fielding percentage of .997 was oustanding and two points higher than the average at the position. It was one of the best marks at the position and he committed only three errors all year in 154 games.

The Astros still had the ninth-highest fielding percentage as a team at .987 and had the eighth-fewest errors at 73 committed. Houston also had by far the least amount of defensive chances, which may suggest they weren't making enough plays on the ball and not covering as much ground.