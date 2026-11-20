The Houston Astros ended their search for a new manager to replace Joe Espada this offseason by signing former Astros catcher Brad Ausmus to lead the charge into the future. This is Ausmus's third time in a managerial position (Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels) after spending several seasons with other organizations.

Ausmus spent 10 seasons with Houston as a player, securing two Gold Glove Awards behind the plate. Former catchers have become known to take over as managers, as many have a different connection with the game, being behind the plate and all. Ausmus is no different.

Given his experience as a catcher, it raises the question of how involved the new manager will be with the current Astros catchers, Yainer Diaz and Cesar Salazar.

Ausmus Reveals Plans With His Catchers

Houston Astros catcher Brad Ausmus against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking with MLB Network following his hiring, Ausmus was asked that exact question.

"Whoever the catcher coach is, I allow them to do their job. I can add experiential knowledge, but the position of catching itself has changed a lot," Ausmus said.

"I can relate from an experience level; I know what it's like to be behind home plate, trying to call a game against an opposing lineup, working with the pitcher, trying to figure out what pitch is best in this situation to get the outcome we're hoping for... I do let the catching coaches do their thing, but I will interject if there's something I think will be helpful, because experience is important."

Diaz, according to Statcast last season, wasn't the best defensive catcher, posting below-average numbers for blocks and framing, so the addition of Ausmus as manager should be intriguing as he looks to improve his game.

Thankfully for Houston, the offense has the potential to get back on the right track next season with the players they'll employ. Winning Offensive Team of the Year and improving defensively, especially with the catcher behind the plate making the play calls to the pitcher, should help the overall success of the team.

"As much as we can spell out baseball in numbers, there's something to be said for standing in the box or stepping on the pitching mound in a big game or when the game is on the line. I do pass that along when I think it's fitting," Ausmus said.

Revamping this roster could help Houston reclaim motivation for an AL West division title, and it appears they have a solid plan in mind with Ausmus leading the way.