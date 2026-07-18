Astros GM Dana Brown Sends Clear Message After Lance McCullers Trade

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown has revealed that the Astros are not done making moves after trading Lance McCullers Jr. to the Milwaukee Brewers. He also made it clear the club will continue looking for ways to strengthen the roster before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Brown said the Astros are still working to improve the team despite completing the deal with Milwaukee.

“Make no mistake, we are still trying to improve this team,” Brown said to reporters, including Will Kunkel, a former Houston-area TV reporter who still covers MLB. “We are still actively talking about acquiring a left-handed bat. And we are hoping, with the runway, that these pitchers can show us what they’re capable of doing. And then we’ll circle back and make some decisions before the deadline.”

The trade sent McCullers and left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon to the Brewers. In return, Houston received minor league outfielder and designated hitter Jadyn Fielder, the son of former Brewers star Prince Fielder and grandson of Cecil Fielder.

The deal also gave the Astros more flexibility with their roster and opened two spots on their 40-man. The trade also reduced the club's payroll, as Milwaukee agreed to take on $2.5 million of McCullers' remaining $6,727,273 salary for the season. Brown said creating those roster spots is important because several injured pitchers are nearing return.

Right-hander Ronel Blanco is expected to rejoin the Astros soon. Fellow right-hander Hayden Wesneski could also return after one or two more rehabilitation outings.

Both pitchers are working their way back after undergoing elbow surgeries last season. Reliever Bennett Sousa is also on the 60-day injured list and is expected to benefit from the added roster space.

The Houston GM said that the franchise wants to see how those returning pitchers perform before deciding whether additional pitching moves are needed ahead of the trade deadline.

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown (left) talks with manager Joe Espada | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCullers, 32, was in the final season of the five-year, $85 million contract he signed with Houston. He missed 2 1/2 seasons after undergoing flexor tendon surgery in 2023 and dealing with a setback in 2024. He returned to the Astros' rotation in 2025 but made three trips to the injured list during the season.

However, he missed the entire 2019 campaign after Tommy John surgery. A first-round draft pick in 2012, McCullers leaves Houston with a 53-40 career record, a 3.85 ERA, and 904 strikeouts across 148 starts. He won two World Series titles with the Astros and finished seventh in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2021 after posting a 13-5 record with a 3.15 ERA.

As part of the agreement, Houston will pay $4,227,273 toward McCullers' remaining salary.