The Houston Astros are still searching for their next general manager since they parted ways with Dana Brown back on Aug. 24. Owner Jim Crane and the current small group of executives have been overseeing baseball operations since. Stability is needed as the MLB season comes to a close.

There have been reports of both internal and external candidates for the open general manager position over the past few weeks. While no finalists seem to be certain at the moment, there are a couple of names that could end up being serious.

It was reported last week by Bob Nightengale of USA Today that Milwaukee Brewers assistant GM Matt Kleine has emerged as a serious candidate for the Astros GM. Not only that, but Kleine was seen walking the red carpet alongside Crane at the Houston Sports Hall of Fame event back on Oct. 13.

That was during the time the Brewers were in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, so Kleine flying all the way down to Houston just to meet Crane at the event is a big deal. Here's Kleine's background, given his recent emergence as one of the key candidates for the GM position,

What Matt Kleine Brings to the Table

NEW VIDEO: Milwaukee Brewers assistant general manager Matt Kleine walks the red carpet with #Astros owner Jim Crane at last week's Houston Sports Hall of Fame event.

Kleine is reportedly a candidate to be the next GM of the #Astros. pic.twitter.com/vE1ZOUxhps — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 20, 2026

Kleine has been working for the Brewers for almost 20 years and first got his start in Milwaukee as an associate scout in 2007. He rose through the ranks over time and has been involved in key facets of the organization that a general manager needs expertise in.

The 40-year-old Kleine has been a manager, director and vice president of baseball operations and has also handled scouting at various levels, besides coordinating baseball contracts. Kleine also handles the Brewers' salary arbitration practice. He even had a short stint as a media relations intern for the Astros for five months in 2007.

The Brewers promoted Kleine to assistant general manager at the end of the 2023 season. The Astros and Crane have reportedly been closely observing some of the MLB teams that have had success with lower payrolls, according to the Houston Chronicle. Milwaukee has been widely known for that in a small market and had the 12th-lowest opening-day payroll.

Like the Astros, the Brewers have been one of the most consistent clubs to make the playoffs, but have done it with lower payrolls. Kleine had to have been a big part of that as one of the top executives. Milwaukee has made the postseason eight of the last nine seasons, won the most games in baseball this year at 103 and is now on its way to its first World Series title.

Kleine will be an important name to watch, among others such as former Nationals GM Mike Rizzo, who interviewed for the job on Tuesday, per Nightengale.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic also reported last week that Chicago White Sox assistant general manager Josh Barfield, Kansas City Royals senior vice president Scott Sharp, Atlanta Braves assistant general manager Ben Sestanovich and St. Louis Cardinals assistant general manager Randy Flores are receiving serious interest.