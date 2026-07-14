Why Yordan Álvarez Is Chasing One of the Greatest Seasons Ever by a Left-Handed Hitter
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Yordan Álvarez will occupy one of the most important spots in the American League lineup during Tuesday night's All-Star Game, batting second behind Mike Trout.
The assignment reflects the kind of season he has put together. The Houston Astros slugger enters the Midsummer Classic as the American League's most dominant hitter and one of the leading candidates for the AL Most Valuable Player Award.
At the All-Star break, Álvarez leads the American League in hits (111), home runs (31), and RBIs (70). He also leads all of Major League Baseball in on-base percentage (.426), slugging percentage (.633), and OPS (1.059), while ranking fourth among position players in fWAR (4.4).
On a Historic Trajectory
The league-leading numbers tell only part of the story. The pace Álvarez has established is what elevates this season into rare historical territory.
If his first-half production continues, he is on track to finish the season with roughly a .310 batting average, 49 home runs, and a 185 OPS+.
Only Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Barry Bonds, and Shohei Ohtani have produced a season as left-handed hitters with a comparable combination of batting average, power, and overall offensive value.
Player
Babe Ruth (5)
Lou Gehrig (1)
Barry Bonds (1)
Shohei Ohtani (1)
With more than two months remaining in the regular season, nothing has been decided. But through the All-Star break, Álvarez has already put himself in the company of some of the greatest left-handed hitters the sport has ever produced.
More Than Just Home Runs
The 31 home runs grab the headlines, but they do not fully explain Álvarez's dominance. His first half has been defined by a rare blend of power, plate discipline, and consistency.
Along with leading the American League in home runs, batting average, and OPS, he also tops the league in runs created (100), extra-base hits (48), times on base (179), and intentional walks (15), underscoring the respect he commands from opposing pitching staffs.
His 193 OPS+ captures the full picture. Through the first half, Álvarez has created offense at a rate 93% better than the league-average hitter, a level of sustained excellence that even elite players rarely maintain over a full season.
The Triple Crown Is Within Reach
That all-around offensive dominance has also positioned Álvarez to pursue one of baseball's rarest accomplishments.
He enters the All-Star Game leading the American League in home runs (31) and RBIs (70) while trailing Yandy Díaz (.322) in the batting race with a .318 average.
If he overtakes Díaz, Álvarez would become the first player in Astros history to win the Triple Crown and the first left-handed hitter in Major League Baseball to accomplish the feat since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.
Already Among the Greatest Offensive Seasons in Astros History
Houston has seen remarkable offensive seasons from franchise icons such as Jeff Bagwell, Lance Berkman, and José Altuve. Álvarez's first half already deserves to be measured alongside them.
Player
Season
OPS+
HR
RBI
Jeff Bagwell
1994
213
39
116
Yordan Alvarez
2026
193
31
70
Lance Berkman
2006
175
45
136
Jose Altuve
2017
168
24
81
Only Bagwell has ever posted a higher OPS+ than Álvarez during a season in an Astros uniform, illustrating just how exceptional the Cuban slugger's first half has been.
The Second Half Will Define Its Place
The All-Star Game recognizes what Álvarez has already accomplished. The season's final chapters will determine where this campaign ultimately belongs.
The MVP race, the pursuit of the Triple Crown, and Houston's postseason push will all shape the story over the final two months. But the biggest question is no longer whether Álvarez is having an extraordinary season. It is whether this will be remembered simply as an MVP-caliber year—or as one of the greatest offensive seasons ever produced by a left-handed hitter.
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Yirsandy is a baseball writer specializing in MLB coverage with experience across multiple teams and storylines. He currently writes for Diamond Centric, where he covers the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and Kansas City Royals. My work focuses on game coverage, player analysis, and storytelling that connects performance with context. My Substack has also been an important part of my writing development, where I’ve built much of my baseball coverage and storytelling voice over time. I’m passionate about combining reporting, research, and thoughtful analysis to produce engaging baseball content for readers.Follow Yirsandy