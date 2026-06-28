Yordan Alvarez Returns to Lineup as Astros Face Tigers, Jack Flaherty

After a one-game absence, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is back in the lineup for Sunday’s game with the Detroit Tigers.

Alvarez wasn't under the weather or hurt. The Astros just felt the need to give their best player a day off at a time where the team doesn't get a scheduled day off until Thursday. Alvarez sat on Saturday and it was the second time he hasn't played in a game this season.

While his numbers make it virtually impossible to bench him, the Astros still won without them, beating the Tigers, 8-6.

Sunday’s game is set for 12:40 p.m. central time and will be broadcast in Houston on Space City Home Network. Astros fans interested in the radio feed can listed to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2 and KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM.

Alvarez enters the game with a slash of .314/.427/.619 with 25 home runs and 56 RBI. After playing just 48 games due to injury in 2025, he’s already played in 83, with only 13 of those games coming in left field. Houston is using him as a primary designated hitter and it’s keeping him fit and ready as he makes a run at the American League’s first triple crown season in more than a decade.

Here is Sunday’s lineup.

Houston Astros Lineup for June 28

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

SS Jeremy Pena

DH Yordan Alvarez (L)

3B Isaac Paredes

1B Christian Walker

RF Joey Loperfido (L)

C Yainer Diaz

LF Taylor Trammell (L)

CF Jake Meyers

2B Raynel Delgado

RHP Hunter Brown

Before the game, the Astros called up right-handed pitcher Miguel Ullola and optioned right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng for a fresh arm. If Ullola pitches today, it will be his MLB debut.

The Tigers are getting a starting pitcher back on Sunday and they intend to start him against the Astros. Right-hander Jack Flaherty is in his second year back with the Tigers after he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2024 trade deadline and helped their push to a World Series title.

Flaherty chose to return to Detroit on a two-year deal and while he's given the Tigers innings, his performance has not been ideal.

Flaherty is 1-8 with a 5.35 ERA this season, one year after he went 8-15 with a 4.64 ERA. He was on the injured list for two weeks with a left peroneal strain in his ankle and made a rehab start at Double-A Erie.