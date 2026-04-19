A's Notes: Brent Rooker Making Progress, How to Approach Noah Schultz

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Ahead of the A's series finale against the Chicago White Sox, Brent Rooker was seen walking to the field wearing a fielding glove. The A's DH has been on the IL with an oblique strain since April 10, and the glove signals progress.

During Mark Kotsay's pregame, he was asked about the progress Rooker has made, and the signs are certainly encouraging.

"There's progress. With obliques you just don't know. He's starting a progression. Part of that is getting out and moving around and doing some baseball activities. Very minimal, but you know, there'll be a progression started on this road trip. He'll be coming with us so that we can monitor that and increase the level of activity and increase the reps."

How to attack a top prospect

Apr 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Noah Schultz (22) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The A's will be facing one of the top prospects in baseball on Sunday in Chicago White Sox left hander Noah Schultz. The 6-foot-10 lefty is ranked No. 44 in MLB by Pipeline, and this will be his second big-league start after going 4 1/3 innings with three hits and three earned runs allowed in his first outing. He also walked four and struck out four against Tampa Bay.

Kotsay said that the A's approach will be to make him throw strikes and attack him there.

"Getting him in the zone is going to be really important today, and making him throw strikes. I saw the outing against Tampa [and] they did a good job of getting him into the zone and swinging at the balls you need to swing at. So I think that's our focus today offensively. If we can stay inside the zone, not swing outside the zone, and get into the bullpen, their bullpen is in a similar situation.

"They've been taxed . Both their lefties threw yesterday. So you know, getting to the bullpen by the fifth inning would be great."

A's hitters on game plan against Schultz

A's players spoke more generally about their preparation process when facing someone like Schultz. Jeff McNeil said that he'll usually watch some minor league video. He also likes to see the pitches for himself in the first at-bat, and then make any adjustments for that second at-bat after seeing him once.

Shea Langeliers mirrored Kotsay's statements. "He's got really good stuff. Obviously a really good pitcher. It's just kind of like you can go one of two ways, right? Make him prove that [he] can throw strikes or you get up there and you're ready to hit. That's individual preference up and down the lineup. Everybody's comfortable going one way or another.

We also asked if the A's having two top-tier left-handed pitching prospects in Jamie Arnold and Gage Jump helps in any way, given that they're ranked No. 36 and No. 51. At least in terms of them being ranked in that same range as Schultz by the same outlet, does that give you a sense after watching Jump and Arnold during camp what the stuff Schultz has could look like in person?

"That's a good way to put it. Yes and no. Like, the stuff, being as good as his is, they're probably going to be pretty similar. But I think Schultz is like 6-foot-10, so the stuff, like if you put it in a vacuum, you look at the movement plot, it's probably going to be similar. But it's just how different the arm slot and all the stuff would just look different."

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