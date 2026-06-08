Athletics Homestand Previews Future for Franchise

As the A's gear up for their move to Las Vegas in 2028, they will get a test run in the city as they take on the Brewers there on Monday. They will play at the site of the A's Triple-A squad, in the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Las Vegas will be getting a fun and exciting Athletics squad in a few years, as the club is headlined by Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers, and Jacob Wilson. These young stars will at least have some more experience under their belts by the time they take the field in Las Vegas.

Jun 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with catcher Shea Langeliers (23) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The A's have been sitting around .500 baseball for most of this season, and could look to add some pieces in the coming weeks to build towards being a playoff team this season. The team has shown interest in Royals' starter Kris Bubic, and could also look to target some bullpen arms to bolster their staff.

Ultimately, the club's goal is to ensure they have playoff experience and bring a winning atmosphere to Las Vegas's fans. If you are a Vegas sports fan, now's the perfect time to start getting in on the A's baseball.

What To Expect From Series in Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Aviator Darell Hernaiz plays at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas on April 9, 2025. | Omar Ornelas / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The A's current home, Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, will be criticized for being a hitter-friendly ballpark. However, the A's will head to an even more hitter-friendly stadium in the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is home to some crazy final scores and inflated ERA's. The wind, the hot weather, and the small stadium make it very easy for teams to hit lots of long balls.

On Saturday, the final score of the Aviators' game in the Las Vegas Ballpark was 21-10. A's infielders Jacob Wilson and Max Muncy were both in the lineup in that game as they both get ready to rejoin the A's at some point in the next week or so.

Apr 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

For Muncy specifically, we could see him back during this series against Milwaukee.

Regardless, the hitter-friendly atmosphere should bring some high-scoring games and could allow some of the cold A's bats to get back on track. No better place, and certainly a good time as the team comes off a series loss against Houston.

Familiar Home for Many A's Hitters

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with third baseman Zack Gelof (20) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the Las Vegas Ballpark is the home of the A's Triple-A team, the Aviators. Most of the A's lineup is homegrown, which means lots of them have played for the Aviators and played at that ballpark.

On the current roster, Brent Rooker, Jeff McNeil, and Alika Williams are the only three hitters who did not come up with the A's and play for the Aviators.

Jun 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) is congratulated by shortstop Darell Hernaiz (2) after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

However, all of the other A's hitters should be very familiar with the site, and that familiarity should help the A's showcase some power in this homestand.

The Brewers are a good baseball team, so it certainly won't be easy for the A's to limit their bats, but we should all get treated to some high-scoring games under the lights in Las Vegas.