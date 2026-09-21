And Then There Were Two: What the Athletics Need to Do in Their Final Two Series

With the season now basically over, the Athletics would like to end on a high note.

Prior to the start of the Rays series, the Athletics had gone 7-3 in the 10 games leading up to that point. But since then, the Athletics have been swept back-to-back by the Rays and Guardians, a stretch that has destroyed any momentum to end the season. Here is what the Athletics need to do to make these last six games count.

Sweep Angels Cleanly

Sep 5, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) reacts following a double play against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Athletics now only a single game ahead of the Angels for fourth place in a very bad A.L. West, the Athletics need to figure out how to keep it that way. As we know, the Athletics have had very good stretches, and at one point held the keys to the A.L. West way back in May. To finish the year dead last in the division would be disheartening, to say the least.

And while the Angels have been bad all season, the series will not be easy. For starters, the Athletics will have Brady Basso starting in Game 1, followed by Jeffrey Springs in the second and final game of the series. With both pitchers coming off rocky starts , nothing is guaranteed.

Spoil the Astros' Season

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throw to first base in an unsuccessful attempt to get out Cleveland Guardians right fielder Jo Adell (7) during the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Athletics are fourth in the division, they still have control over how the division will shake out in the final series of the season. With a four-game series against the Astros, the Athletics could completely end the Astros' hopes of winning the division, much less making the playoffs altogether.

Recently, the Rangers surpassed the Astros for the A.L. West lead but are still hanging on by a thread. To end the year, the Rangers will have to go through both the Mets and Twins, two teams that could give the Rangers trouble. But if they do not, then the stakes will be that much higher in the season finale series between the Athletics and Astros.

Go 4-2 or Better

Sep 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) reacts after scoring in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To end the season on a high note, the Athletics should go at least 4-2. And while this might not accomplish everything mentioned above, it is a bare-minimum baseline that could be enough to walk into 2027 with a small chip on their shoulder. However, if the Athletics do finish this stretch under .500, there will be a bad taste left in the front office's mouth.

If this happens, we could see Mark Kotsay depart , which, depending on how you rate him as a manager, could be a good or bad thing. But as a team, ending the season cold could play a part in how quickly this team gets off the ground next season.