Top Athletics Performers in Depressing Series vs. Rays

The Athletics would fail to win a single game despite a few heroic efforts.

After a series like this, it is easy to critique who played poorly. But in this case, it may be even harder to figure out who played well. With the season winding down, there will be a lot of conversation about those who finished strong. If they made it on this list, they are likely doing something right.

Sep 16, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Athletics 1b Tommy White (47) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy White would have had a great series back in his hometown, but compared with other series performances we have seen, this was easily the weakest. His three hits simply are not enough to matter that much. But, as mentioned earlier, there were simply no other options that would have made sense.

This is not a slight at White whatsoever, but it is clear he needs to be a bit better down the stretch. With all three of his hits coming in Game 2, consistency still remains his top concern. But if he can string together a few more of these outings, there is a chance White is an Athletic in 2027.

Sep 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Seth Johnson (52) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' bullpen would have a great series for the most part. With eight different pitchers not giving up a run, it is clear this group has found their stride. But when comparing every pitcher's outing, it was obvious that Seth Johnson had the best performance in this series.

Johnson's 2.1 scoreless innings would have been enough to win the award by itself. But when you factor in how he got there, there was simply no other choice. In his Game 2 outing, he threw just 24 pitches, 20 of them strikes. He also struck out four of the seven batters he faced. Hopefully, he can keep this up.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was hands down Jack Perkins' best game as a starter. His ability to stay in the game longer than expected without letting the Rays get an inch made this outing memorable. His outing could have been the catalyst for a series win if the Athletics offense had been able to keep up.

While it is unlikely he'll maintain this, there is hope that he can come close. If he is able to pitch at least 5.0 innings in his next start while allowing fewer than two earned runs, there is a great chance that Perkins will find a role with the team next season. Even though it may not be in the rotation, Perkins has proven that he can flat-out pitch.