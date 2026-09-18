Athletics Get Smoked: Takeaways From Ugly Loss vs. Rays

The Athletics ended their series vs. the Rays in a very anticlimactic fashion.

After losing back-to-back games by just one run, the Athletics were trending in the right direction. But as we know with this team, any signs of hope usually end in disappointment; this game was no exception. From start to finish, the Athletics looked outclassed, something that really was not expected given the other game's results.

This Offense Cannot Continue

Aug 31, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics, throughout the series, would score a measly 1.6 runs per game, a mark that, on paper, would make a series sweep understandable. In contrast to other series, the offense really had no excuse, given how good the pitching was for the most part. Either way, something needs to give.

Even though we are nearly done with the season, it would be in the Athletics' best interest to enter next season with some momentum. With Shea Langeliers back , the offense should get a noticeable boost for this to happen. But so far, the results have not been there.

Jeffrey Springs Should Not Pitch in 2027

Jul 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By far, this was the worst pitching outing of the entire series, and it further proves that Jeffrey Springs should not have a spot in the Athletics’ rotation next year and beyond. In just 3.1 innings, he allowed five hits while giving up six runs. His fourth-inning implosion completely ended all hope for the Athletics.

This outing is even more disappointing when you factor in his last two starts. In his first 12.0 innings in September, Springs posted a very impressive 1.50 ERA. Granted, both of those outings came vs. the Mariners, so there really was not much weight to those outings. Not because the Mariners are bad, but as we know, players tend to do better against certain teams, especially in such a short span.

Cut Out the Weak Links

Sep 17, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Athletics pitcher Joe Rock (30) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Springs would set the tone following his removal, the Athletics bullpen needs to be better. Joe Rock would come in after a very good Geoff Harlieb outing, just to allow two more runs without getting an out. Chris Roycroft struggled to fix the mess Rock left, as he walked two batters, which resulted in two more Ray runs.

At this point in the season, it can be inferred that the Athletics are looking to find hidden gems in the farm system. But even then, it cannot lead to losing baseball games by nine runs. Moving forward, the Athletics should keep experimenting, but they need to minimize the damage if things start getting out of hand.