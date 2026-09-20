Athletics Toppled Once Again: Takeaways From Loss vs. Guardians

The Athletics have now extended their losing streak to five in a row.

After getting swept by the Rays, the Athletics knew that they needed to turn things around against the Guardians if there was a chance of salvaging any momentum to finish the season. But after two very ugly games , the Athletics now need to find momentum elsewhere.

Jacob Lopez Cannot Be Trusted

Sep 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) walks to the dugout at the end of the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Jacob Lopez has ever had a nightmare in his life, it would likely look a lot like his outing in the loss. In just 2.2 innings, Lopez allowed 10 runs, while giving up 10 hits and two home runs. This stat line is easily the most disappointing outing by an Athletics starter this season, much less for Lopez.

After having a very good month of August and a decent July, things were looking up for Lopez. And by looking up, it meant that he could be a long-term option for the Athletics next season and beyond. But after an outing like this, you have to wonder if he can even crack the Athletics' starting rotation next season.

Donovan Walton Is Dangerous

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics short stop Donovan Walton (29) runs the bases after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against Seattle Mariners pitcher Eduard Bazardo (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Walton is here and could be here for a while. In the loss, Walton went 3-for-3, with a home run, four RBIs, and a stolen base. If you have been following Walton, you know this outing didn't come out of nowhere. He has been consistently decent all season and has even looked elite at times, similar to this game.

With Jeff McNeil potentially hitting the market this offseason, the Athletics will have a choice to make. On one hand, you have McNeil, a seasoned vet who has looked great since the break. On the other hand, you have Walton, a sneaky good option at second, who could cost $15M less than McNeil. The option might be too obvious.

Could Have Been Much Worse

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) looks on before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics have gained a reputation as a team that breaks easily. This year, the Athletics have a league-worst -222 run differential, 46 more runs than the 57-win Rockies this season. With that in mind, a -6 run differential from this game could have been much worse. But thankfully, the Athletics' bullpen would show up to work.

Moving forward, Kotsay does need to be better at knowing when to take out the starting pitcher. Time and time again, Kotsay has allowed implosions like Lopez's, and it's a key reason the Athletics' run differential is so bad. While he does not have many more chances to fix it, it is something to keep in mind next season if he is retained.