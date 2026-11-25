The A's are looking to build a playoff-contending roster this offseason, but they haven't really done much yet to put themselves in that position.

The club added a new President of Baseball Operations, Taylor Smith, and a new GM, Cam Castro. So far, the team has only traded for Raymond Burgos, Yaqui Rivera, and Nate Eaton. The only signing has been Joey Wiemer to a minor league deal.

While the A's continue to find pieces to bolster their staff, we have discussed different options for the A's to consider landing. Clay Holmes and David Peterson could be perfect options to improve the starting rotation that struggled in 2026.

The A's will also need to see some consistent improvement from some players that could really bring the club from a bottom-of-the-barrel team into a true playoff contender.

Lawrence Butler, OF

Sep 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) slides into third base against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's have seen lots of ups and downs from Lawrence Butler over the last few seasons. When he first came up to the show, he went through his share of a bunch of struggles.

Butler's early struggles led the team to send him to Triple-A Las Vegas early on in 2024. Luckily for Law, he would actually learn a lot during his time in Las Vegas and would make some major tweaks to his swing.

After Butler made those tweaks, he broke out in the second half of 2024 and earned himself a nice long-term extension following the season's end. He would have a down year in 2025, before struggling a bunch to open up in 2026.

Butler would finish 2026 well, but overall, his numbers over the last few seasons have been underwhelming. Since Butler is slated to be the team's everyday right fielder, they are going to need production from him this season, or else they could consider trading him away.

Zack Gelof, 3B

Sep 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) hits an RBI fielder's choice against Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Zack Gelof made his much-anticipated debut back in 2023, he burst right onto the scene. He was immediately one of the team's best hitters, and would consistently bat 2-3 hole in the A's lineup with their slugger Brent Rooker.

Unfortunately, Gelof's strikeout issues have been killing him over the last few seasons. He had been dealing with injuries and struggles heading into 2026, which led lots of people to think the A's should give up on him.

Like Butler, Gelof would actually show out in the second half of the 2026 season. Both young players needed that boost. However, since both players' recent success has come in such small samples, the team needs to see more from them moving forward; otherwise, they could be replaced sooner rather than later.