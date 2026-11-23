There's no question that, with the A's offense in its current state, they could make a deep playoff run. The two things holding the club back from making that happen are its pitching staff and its health.

Last season, the A's lost a lot of time from their key players, which dropped them from first in the AL West down to fourth in the division. While the team was continuously losing its key players, they were also getting inconsistent play from its pitchers.

The team's rotation really struggled down the stretch. Luis Severino was injured for a large chunk of 2026, and Jeffrey Springs struggled most of the season.

Pair the rough play from starters with the worst bullpen ERA in baseball, and it's very hard to win games. Now that the A's have a chance to improve their pitching staff this offseason with a new GM, we could see the team make a playoff push in 2027.

Clay Holmes Is a Perfect Fit for the A's

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's need to search for starting pitchers who are able to keep the ball on the ground. Luckily for the team, free-agent starter Clay Holmes is very elite at doing that.

In the 2026 season, Clay Holmes was in the 99th percentile of groundball percentage. He was able to keep the ball on the ground 60.8% of the time. He also avoided giving up barrels, as his barrel percentage was in the 93rd percentile.

Because the A's are playing a third and final season in the minor league ballpark in West Sacramento, keeping the ball on the ground and avoiding barrels is huge. The 33-year-old is now on the open market and free to sign wherever.

Clay Holmes should be a hot name on the market coming off a 2026 season in which he posted a 3.29 ERA in 101.1 innings. Small injuries took a chunk of his season away, but when he was on the field, he was fantastic.

May 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Holmes pitched for the Mets, he posted a 2.39 ERA in 52.2 innings for them. He was traded to the Cubs before the trade deadline and posted a 4.25 ERA with Chicago in the second half.

It's expected that Holmes gets a two- to three- year deal in free agency, and he could be worth anywhere from $15 to $25 million a year. He almost certainly won't make much more than $22 million a year, unless the A's have to overpay to convince him to play in West Sacramento.

Because the A's are set to play in Las Vegas in 2028, that could be a huge selling point for him signing a multi-year deal.