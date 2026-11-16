2 Infielders Athletics Must Consider Extending Now

As the A's head deeper into the offseason, they will look to add some players to their roster in hopes of boosting themselves into playoff contention next year.

However, new general manager Cam Castro should also be looking at bringing back a couple of players who have had a huge impact on the team over the last few seasons.

We have already discussed that the A's could bring in some talent to their infield, such as former Detroit infielder Gleyber Torres. However, before they look to add to their infield, they could look to lock up some of their current guys.

Over the last two offseasons, we have seen the club extend some of its talented players. Jacob Wilson, Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, and Tyler Soderstrom have all been locked up to long-term deals. This offseason, we could see a fresh batch of A's get some extensions as well.

It's Time To Extend Nick Kurtz

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) swings at a pitch during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were reports earlier this year that the club was looking at extending their superstar first baseman, Nick Kurtz. Unfortunately, both sides weren't very close financially on making a deal.

While the A's would likely have to offer Kurtz a more player-friendly offer for him to be extended long-term, it could be worth it for the franchise going forward. Having superstars in their lineup before they officially move to Las Vegas could be huge.

Kurtz has already proven he can be one of the best bats in baseball. In his rookie season, he won the Rookie of the Year award and was an All-Star in his sophomore season.

Heading into his third big-league season, he could have even more in store for the A's. While he's still early in his career and still under team control for several more seasons, this could be a perfect time to overpay and lock him up well into the Vegas years.

Zack Gelof Is an Underrated Extension Candidate

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) hits a one run home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's have gotten plenty of solid play from their young sluggers, and Zack Gelof has certainly been one of them.

The infielder burst onto the scene in his rookie season back in 2023, and many expected him to be the next big bat in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, he underwent a couple of seasons filled with struggles and injuries.

However, Gelof bounced back in 2026 and proved he can be a staple in the A's infield for many seasons to come. While his bat has been a bit inconsistent over the last few seasons, it seems that he is putting it all together now.

It's also worth mentioning Gelof has been huge for the team as a utility man. When he was promoted, he was really just stuck at second base. However, he learned how to play the outfield, and then when Henry Bolte was promoted , he picked up third base. Since Gelof is a tremendous athlete, he does a great job manning the hot corner.

The A's could probably get away with giving Gelof a club-friendly extension and could get great production out of him for many years to come.