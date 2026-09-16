How Athletics Finally Have Their Closer To Build Around

When talking about a team that has been sitting around the bottom of the American League for a while now, there are usually a lot of pieces they need before they can be considered a contender for the following season.

However, it seems the A's will have a solid squad when everyone returns from injury next season. Pitching has been a huge issue for the A's, but they have been getting better production recently from a handful of arms, including their bullpen.

Sep 26, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher Mason Miller (19) celebrates after defeating the Texas Rangers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's tough to have a good bullpen when the club dealt its superstar closer , Mason Miller, to San Diego last summer. Even without Miller, they have found some solid relief help.

Because they have been short on bullpen arms, they have been active on the waiver wire, and not only have they hit on a couple of those claims, but a few other players have stepped up.

Elvis Alvarado Could Be 2027 Closer for A's

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the A's eventually hire a new GM before the conclusion of this season, they will have to look to improve the pitching staff, and they have expendable position players to make that happen.

As far as the bullpen goes, Alvarado has proved that he can be a very strong back-end reliever. The A's have faced tough competition and played very well. Much of the recent success could be attributed to the hot A's bullpen.

Elvis Alvarado gets the K for his first career save 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NSUrSDikq0 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 11, 2026

Alvarado currently holds a 4.14 ERA this year, which doesn't seem too great on the surface. However, after early struggles, he has bounced back. He held a 4.94 ERA heading into the All-Star break and has been lights-out since.

Since the break, Alvarado holds a 3.18 ERA and a 2.60 ERA in his last 30 games. A big factor in his success is his swing-and-miss stuff, as he sits in the 87th percentile of whiff percentage and the 85th percentile of strikeout percentage.

Other A's Bullpen Candidates

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Scott Blewett (49) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have always discussed that Alvarado could be an elite closer for the A's, as he has always had the stuff to be one. Outside of Alvarado, the club also has a couple more solid relievers who could make an impact on the bullpen next season.

Hogan Harris and Brady Basso have been solid left-handed relievers for the squad recently. Basso holds a 3.38 ERA in his last 15 games and a 3.86 ERA this season. Harris has a 2.45 ERA in his last 15 appearances and a 3.38 ERA this year.

Scott Blewett dominated AGAIN tonight. 🔥🔥🔥🔥



Two more shutout innings and four punchouts, bridging the gap and giving the A's a shot to take control of this game.



A well-deserved first win of the season for him. #Athletics pic.twitter.com/aLTJcrAGPX — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) September 4, 2026

Scott Blewett has also made an impact since joining the team. The A's landed him for cash considerations, and he has also become a high-leverage reliever. He holds a 2.89 ERA in 28 innings since joining the team.

So even though the A's could use some pitching help, at least the new GM will have a couple of current arms to help them for the 2027 season.