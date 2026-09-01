How Athletics Have Found a Potential Star Reliever
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The A's pitching staff has been one of the worst in all of baseball this season, and you can blame injuries, but some players have just flat-out underperformed.
Two of the team's biggest signings to bolster their bullpen this past offseason are not on the current staff for different reasons. Mark Leiter Jr. was brought in to potentially become the team's closer. Unfortunately, some injuries have led to his season ending in mid-summer.
Scott Barlow was also brought in to be a late-inning reliever and did just that for a while until a brutal run led to the team designating him for assignment.
That means both of the biggest additions are gone now, and lots of struggles from other players have led to the team feasting on the waivers; while many haven't panned out, this one right-hander is having some success.
Scott Blewett Has Been Very Solid for A's
Just a few weeks ago, the A's elected to buy out right-hander Scott Blewett from the St. Louis Cardinals. We noted a few reasons he could have some success in West Sacramento, and it seems those are the exact reasons he is becoming a high-leverage reliever for the A's.
The 30-year-old has done a very good job of keeping the ball on the ground and in the yard. That has been a huge struggle for the entire staff this season.
His seven feet of extension put him in the 93rd percentile of all pitchers, and that makes his mid-to-high 90s fastball get on opposing hitters a lot faster.
All of his advanced stats suggest he can be really elite as well. His hard-hit percentage, barrel percentage, and chase rates are all in a fantastic spot. He's not qualified for percentiles yet, but a 39.3% chase rate and a 3% barrel percentage are quite elite.
Blewett's Role for This Season and Beyond
It seems like Elvis Alvarado will continue in the closer role for the remainder of the season. Alvarado certainly deserves it, and if he can figure out his minor flaws, he could be an elite closer in the league.
For Blewett, if he can be a strong setup man for the A's, they could find their way back in the win column for the last month of the season.
Next season, things will get interesting. With the team looking in different places for a new GM, they might target high-end relievers via trade or in free agency. Since pitching is the A's biggest need, it would make sense.
If Blewett can stay hot for the rest of the season, he could, at the very least, earn himself a spot in a hopefully improved bullpen next year.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2