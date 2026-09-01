How Athletics Have Found a Potential Star Reliever

The A's pitching staff has been one of the worst in all of baseball this season, and you can blame injuries, but some players have just flat-out underperformed.

Two of the team's biggest signings to bolster their bullpen this past offseason are not on the current staff for different reasons. Mark Leiter Jr. was brought in to potentially become the team's closer . Unfortunately, some injuries have led to his season ending in mid-summer.

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) celebrates with catcher Jonah Heim (15) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott Barlow was also brought in to be a late-inning reliever and did just that for a while until a brutal run led to the team designating him for assignment.

That means both of the biggest additions are gone now, and lots of struggles from other players have led to the team feasting on the waivers; while many haven't panned out, this one right-hander is having some success.

Scott Blewett Has Been Very Solid for A's

Aug 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Scott Blewett (49) throws to first base on a pickoff attempt against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just a few weeks ago, the A's elected to buy out right-hander Scott Blewett from the St. Louis Cardinals. We noted a few reasons he could have some success in West Sacramento, and it seems those are the exact reasons he is becoming a high-leverage reliever for the A's.

The 30-year-old has done a very good job of keeping the ball on the ground and in the yard. That has been a huge struggle for the entire staff this season.

The #Athletics have acquired right-hander Scott Blewett from the Cardinals.



A’s will trade cash considerations. The soft-throwing righty has notably increased his velocity, and his stuff could make him a solid middle reliever. — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 27, 2026

His seven feet of extension put him in the 93rd percentile of all pitchers, and that makes his mid-to-high 90s fastball get on opposing hitters a lot faster.

All of his advanced stats suggest he can be really elite as well. His hard-hit percentage, barrel percentage, and chase rates are all in a fantastic spot. He's not qualified for percentiles yet, but a 39.3% chase rate and a 3% barrel percentage are quite elite.

Blewett's Role for This Season and Beyond

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) greets pitcher Scott Blewett (49) as he comes to the mound against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like Elvis Alvarado will continue in the closer role for the remainder of the season. Alvarado certainly deserves it, and if he can figure out his minor flaws, he could be an elite closer in the league.

For Blewett, if he can be a strong setup man for the A's, they could find their way back in the win column for the last month of the season.

Scott Blewett struck out the side in the 6th on three different pitches. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Leody Taveras, and Christian Franklin all went down. pic.twitter.com/i7Zrbs9Ufl — Slatr Sports (@SlatrSports) August 30, 2026

Next season, things will get interesting. With the team looking in different places for a new GM, they might target high-end relievers via trade or in free agency. Since pitching is the A's biggest need, it would make sense.

If Blewett can stay hot for the rest of the season, he could, at the very least, earn himself a spot in a hopefully improved bullpen next year.