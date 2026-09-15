3 Athletics Who Need To Step Up in Rays Series

If the Athletics want to continue their hot streak, a few players need to step up.

With the Athletics now 7-3 in their last 10 games, a wave of momentum has emerged that hasn't been there throughout the second half of the season. While they have fallen too far into the red for it to matter, a series win vs. the Rays could indicate how good the Athletics will be next year when fully healthy and more optimized.

Brady Basso | Game 2 Opener

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With no JT Ginn, Brady Basso has stepped into the role as the Athletics' "starter" in Game 2. Basso has been very good for the Athletics for two main reasons. First, he is a versatile pitcher, meaning he can pitch in any situation. Second, he can go multiple innings while looking amazing. Take his last outing vs. the Blue Jays , in which he threw 4.0 innings while allowing just three hits.

The reason Basso is on this list is that his outing could very well determine how the rest of the series goes. If he needs to be taken out after 2.0 innings, the Athletics will burn through their bullpen, leaving almost no one reliable in the series finale. But when looking at his last 9.1 innings of 1.93 ERA baseball, there is a good chance that Basso will be able to play the part well.

Shea Langeliers | C

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it is unclear whether Shea Langeliers will get to play all three games of the series, much less two, he will need to keep his production steady. In the Mariners series, Langeliers went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, a mark that proves how beneficial Langeliers can be for this patchwork lineup.

If given ample opportunities, we need to see Langeliers return to his MVP-level production. His ability to literally change a game with one swing, similar to his game-tying two-run single in the series finale vs. the Mariners, will be needed against a team as good as the Rays. While his expectations are low, he still needs to produce at a high level.

Hogan Harris | RP

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics need to figure out how to close these games reliably if they have any hope of winning this series, let alone avoiding a sweep. Right now, the Athletics have some confidence in closing out games, with Hogan Harris coming in in the eighth, followed by Elvis Alvarado in the ninth.

While this segment could technically apply to Alvarado as well, Harris needs to be the guy to drain the Rays' momentum before they even enter the final frame of the game. If he can do that, it will make Alvarado's job much easier and help avoid some of the lapses from the first meeting between these teams way back on Aug. 10.