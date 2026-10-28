The A's organization has always been known for its "moneyball" approach, in which they find cheap players that can still provide elite production for the team.

A common strategy we have seen from a lot of different elite relievers over the last few years is turning them into starters. Clay Holmes, Michael King, and Griffin Jax have done so over the last few seasons.

One of the biggest holes in the current A's staff is their pitching staff. Not only did they have the worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball last season, but they also had one of the worst rotations in all of baseball. This has led us to discuss several options for the A's to add starters this offseason.

Instead of going the traditional route and spending at the very least $20 million on a veteran starter in free agency, they could elect to trade for this reliever in hopes of turning him into a starting pitcher.

Brewers’ Aaron Ashby Interested in Becoming a Starter

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) reacts after striking out on a checked swing against Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) and catcher William Contreras (24) to end the game during the ninth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

News has come out during the Brewers' World Series run that their left-hander, Aaron Ashby, has hopes of eventually returning to a starting pitcher role. Ashby has been one of the league's stronger left-handed relievers and has been lights-out for Milwaukee this postseason.

The southpaw has yet to allow a run this postseason and posted a strong 3.12 ERA in 89.1 innings during the regular season.

Ashby was a starter when he first made his Major League debut back in 2021, and he even made 19 starts for the Brew Crew in 2022.

The Brewers elected that Ashby wasn't a good enough starter and gave him more time in the bullpen when he returned to the Majors in 2024. Since then, he's improved his stuff and is now showcasing to the world that he's a great arm. With news of him wanting to become a starter again, the A's could trade for the reliever and look to make him a starter once again.

How Ashby Would Fit in the A's Rotation

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Ashby is a reliever, his trade value will be lower than trading for a strong starting pitcher. Since the A's have a surplus of young position players, they could look to deal at least one of them to land a potentially elite starting pitcher.

Perhaps the A's could make a package around Tommy White and Max Muncy to land Ashby. White and Muncy, among other infielders, might not have spots on the team moving forward, but both have high potential.

Because the A's could lose Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs from their rotation this offseason, adding starting pitching is a priority. Obviously, they could look at getting proven starters, but landing Ashby and paying him just $7 million would be a steal.

He would instantly slot in with J.T. Ginn and Jacob Lopez and whoever else the A's bring in this offseason. It's not smart to rely on Ashby being your best starter, but there's certainly a lot of upside to adding him to the mix.