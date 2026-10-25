How Luis Severino Decision Shapes Athletics' Offseason

Because the A's had a disappointing 2026 season, there are lots of moves that need to be made so that the team can have a successful season in 2027.

The team has already brought in a new President of Baseball Operations , Taylor Smith. Now we will see whether Smith brings in a new GM this offseason as well.

The biggest need for the A's this offseason will be pitching. The club will likely have one of the best offenses in baseball next season, so they will need the pitching staff to step up if they want to compete in the AL West.

Their whole offseason will revolve around the player and club options that will be made before free agency officially kicks off following the end of the World Series.

These Options Could Impact the A's Offseason

Sep 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three of the biggest options heading into the offseason are Luis Severino, Jeff McNeil, and Jeffrey Springs. McNeil was a huge contributor for the team in 2026, and bringing him back should be a priority for the club, even if they decline his $15.75 option.

Jeffrey Springs also has a club option for the 2027 season, but his rough 2026 should likely mean the club will decline it. He led the team in innings pitched in 2026, but a 6.18 ERA is not going to earn him his $15 million option unless he gets some help from Luis Severino.

The biggest decision among all of them is their two-time Opening Day starter, Luis Severino. Severino came in two years ago after the A's handed him the largest contract in franchise history.

Now Severino's $23 million player option is a huge factor in how Taylor Smith and the A's go about this offseason.

Severino's Decision Impacts Other Moves

Apr 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) looks on before delivering the pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Severino spent most of the 2026 season with an injury, and hasn't quite lived up to his contract, it should be a no-doubter that he would take the $23 million.

However, Severino has been vocal about not loving the minor league site in West Sacramento, where the club is set to play the last of its three seasons. He mentioned he would take some time to discuss his option with his family before making a final decision .

Should Severino opt in, the A's could have to spend a little bit less on the open market when it comes to bringing in other arms. We discussed some possible relievers who could make an impact next season, but for them to head to West Sacramento, they'd need to get a nice payday.

Things get a little easier for Taylor Smith should he opt out, because they will have some money to go out and potentially land a star pitcher or two on the open market. The A's could also look to trade some of their younger position players to get some pitching, if needed.