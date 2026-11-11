Changes are coming this offseason for the A's following a disappointing season, where the team led the AL West for a while before injuries and pitching struggles dropped them to fourth place.

Among the team's main needs this offseason is pitching. Luis Severino missed a majority of the 2026 season and will now be back for the team after he accepted his player option for the 2027 season.

Because the team will have to be active in the trade market for pitching, they might have to look in free agency to add a second baseman. We discussed that the team has a big decision to make on Jeff McNeil, and if they don't land him back, they will need to sign someone else.

If the A's are fine with losing McNeil, they could look at some upgrades at the position as well. They got solid play from Donovan Walton and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, but there are better options out there.

Gleyber Torres to the A's Makes Sense

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres runs toward home on an RBI single by third baseman Kevin McGonigle in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Landing veteran bats in a minor league stadium for a season before moving to Las Vegas could be very enticing. Gleyber Torres spent seven big-league years with the New York Yankees, and spent his last two seasons in Detroit.

Torres was an All-Star with Detroit in 2025 and only appeared in 96 games in 2026 with the Tigers. Now that he is a free agent, the A's could look to bring on the veteran slugger.

Since Torres left the Bronx, he has posted a .257 batting average and a .738 OPS as a Detroit Tiger. While those numbers aren't elite, they are great numbers for a middle-of-the-order bat.

Spending a year at Sutter Health Park could really help Torres' confidence before potentially staying with the club for their years in Las Vegas. A multi-year deal could potentially be interesting for both parties.

Other A's Moves Could Make the Fit Even Stronger

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the A's new GM , Cam Castro, will be looking to retool the roster for the upcoming season, it will take him at least a handful of moves to do so.

There could be a chance that the A's look to deal their star shortstop, Jacob Wilson. If they want to attract teams into trading their pitching, they might have to deal stars like Wilson, or maybe even their star backstop, Shea Langeliers.

If the A's were to deal Wilson, they could slide JKG over to shortstop and bring in someone like Gleyber Torres. Even without trading Wilson, they could still look to add Torres.

If that's the case, Zack Gelof and JKG would have to battle it out in camp for the third base spot, and the rest of the infield would feature Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, and Gleyber Torres. This would instantly give the A's one of the strongest infields in baseball.