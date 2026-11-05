Athletics Hire Cam Castro As GM: What It Means

After making lots of changes already this offseason, the A's have finally named their new general manager.

The team already brought in Taylor Smith from Boston to serve as their new President of Baseball Operations. Now, Smith has brought in a key factor in the recent success of the Milwaukee Brewers.

With the offseason underway, the A's have brought in Nate Eaton from the Red Sox. Smith could also look to bring in more of his former Red Sox players; as we have discussed , Sonny Gray could also be a fit for the team this winter.

Now, with Cam Castro joining the A's as their new GM, we could possibly see him bring in some former Brewers to West Sacramento.

Athletics Hire the Experienced Cam Castro

Welcome to the Green & Gold, Cam!



We have named Cam Castro as our General Manager. pic.twitter.com/9D57nB7KJB — Athletics (@Athletics) November 4, 2026

The biggest need for the A's this offseason is pitching, and it seems Taylor Smith and the organization found just the right guy. Castro has plenty of experience in pitching development, and he will look to bring that to the A's organization.

Castro has been in the Brewers' organization since 2019 and was even a Division II baseball coach before joining a baseball operations role in Milwaukee.

After his experience in Milwaukee and bringing the first World Series championship there, he will look to the next step in his career, being a General Manager.

Since the A's mutually parted ways with David Forst, they have been without a GM. After a few months without one, they now have their guy who can help them reach the postseason in 2027.

Castro and Smith Will Focus on Pitching

Apr 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) reacts as he hands the ball to Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) as he’s pulled during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that the A's have one of the better offenses in all of baseball, but their inexperienced pitching staff really hurt their odds in the 2026 season.

It's also worth noting that there are plenty of teams that will be trading arms this offseason, and there are also lots of arms on the open market that Castro will have to look to add. While adding arms to a team playing in a minor league ballpark is difficult, Castro can use his experience to potentially lure in some underrated talent and get the best out of them.

While it's easier said than done, adding some experienced arms could also really help out the team's younger pitching prospects. JT Ginn, Gage Jump, Jacob Lopez, and even Jamie Arnold could continue to get better if they add experienced guys.

Since it's the team's main focus to get pitching this offseason, it will be interesting to see how Cam Castro will go about doing just that.