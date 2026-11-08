Why A's Have Crucial Decision To Make on Jeff McNeil

Among the A's many needs this upcoming winter, they need to find a way to add pitching. The team fell out of playoff contention not just because of their many injuries, but also because of the inconsistency of their pitching staff.

We have already discussed a few options the A's could look at in terms of pitching. The World Series champion Brewers squad could lose Dustin May in free agency, and the A's could be a good fit for him.

Aaron Ashby has made it known that he wants to become a starter, and the A's could be suitors should the Brewers look to trade him this offseason.

Even though the A's need pitching, they also need to lock down a second baseman for the season, as the team lost Jeff McNeil after they declined his club option .

The A's Should Bring Jeff McNeil Back

Sep 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates after hitting a 2-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second base is a position the A's will have to address this season. They got great play from Jeff McNeil this season, even though he played a lot of first base following the injury to Nick Kurtz.

His versatility and experience are certainly a valuable asset for the A's. He always showcases his hustle and is a leader in the clubhouse.

Because it's really the only position in the field the team needs help at, it could make him a perfect fit to return to West Sacramento.

If the A's are unable to bring him back, they will have to evaluate their in-house options or look in free agency or the trade market to find a new second baseman. Losing someone of McNeil's caliber could certainly hurt the team next season. Not to mention, he was also one of the only Opening Day starters to make it through the whole season without injury.

The A's In-House Options

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) sits in the dugout before the start of a MLB baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should the A's be unable to bring McNeil back to the squad, they have a couple of in-house options.

When Kurtz went down and McNeil moved over to first base, we got to see Donovan Walton really shine at the second base spot.

Alika Williams also showcased his bat for the first time in his career, as he always came with great defense and speed. Williams adding the hitting element to his game kind of made him a complete player in the 2026 season.

The most likely option would be Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. JKG is a strong contact hitter, just like Jacob Wilson. Getting to see him in the everyday lineup is important. The team will just have to decide if they like him more at second or third base.