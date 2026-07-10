Athletics' Star Leaves Thursday's Contest With Knee Injury

The A's have been having a serious injury problem over the last few weeks, and it seemed like the team was just starting to get healthy once again.

Tyler Soderstrom, Zack Gelof, and Jacob Wilson have all just recently rejoined the A's lineup after all spending time on the Injured List.

Jul 5, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (left) talks with shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) and third baseman Max Muncy (10) and first baseman Nick Kurtz (right) during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brent Rooker was on the list with those guys, but it has been announced that he will miss the remainder of the season as he undergoes knee surgery.

Just as the A's were starting to get healthy, the team's offense might take another devastating blow heading into the All-Star break.

Zack Gelof Exits Thursday's Contest With Knee Injury

Jul 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) walks off the field with manager Mark Kotsay (7) after he was in injured in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a nice sliding catch by Zack Gelof in left field, it appears his knee smashed into the wall in foul territory, and he was immediately in a lot of pain.

He would hobble around and end up back on the ground before Mark Kotsay elected to remove him from the game. Lawrence Butler would come in at right field and would bump Colby Thomas to left field.

Zack Gelof exits the game after sliding into the left-field fence to make this catch 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BwkNHC5C14 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 9, 2026

Luckily, the injury shouldn't sideline Gelof for an extended period, but it's unfortunate that it removed him from the game, and he could possibly miss Friday as well.

It was announced that Gelof had a deep laceration in his knee. This came as the wall he slid into was a metal fence, and it wasn't the kind to give much when he collided with it. The collision caused a tear right through Gelof's pants and a deep laceration in his knee.

A's Fielding Alignment Without Gelof

Jun 28, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) singles against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopefully, the removal was just precautionary, and there's no serious injury to the young star, Zack Gelof. However, it's always smart to have a backup plan in case Gelof has to miss some time.

The team just sent Max Muncy down to Triple-A days ago, so he could come right back up if needed. He will be very happy to rejoin his boys in the big leagues, even if it's just for a few days.

Zack Gelof is exiting today’s game after a nice sliding catch into the wall.



Lawrence Butler now into the game.#Athletics — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 9, 2026

If they wanted to go with another option, Darell Hernaiz could be the move. He still has options and has been taking better at-bats in Las Vegas recently. The only issue with him is that someone else would likely have to play some outfield, because Gelof has played both infield and outfield.

Regardless, we're hoping Gelof is okay and will be back in the lineup in the series opener against the Chicago White Sox.