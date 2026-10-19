2 Dark-Horse Pitching Candidates To Make 2027 Athletics' Roster

The A's are looking to make changes next season after an underwhelming 2026 campaign. Fortunately, players returning from injury have made a big impact on the team in previous seasons.

Several star players, including Brent Rooker , Jacob Wilson, and Tyler Soderstrom, suffered season-ending injuries, so other players had to step in.

Aug 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the team and their eventual new GM will have time to bring in players in positions of need, it's worth looking at players who have made themselves known in the 2026 season and could be looking to make the 2027 Opening Day Roster.

From waiver claims to "failed prospects," the A's could have some under-the-radar players making that push when Spring Training eventually rolls around.

Scott Blewett, RHP

Sep 27, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Scott Blewett (49) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A's right-hander Scott Blewett has been in a handful of different organizations in pro baseball, but never really found his home at the big-league level. The Cardinals gave him a shot earlier in the 2026 season, but he was ultimately dealt to the A's.

Blewett was essentially a waiver claim for the club, as he was designated for assignment prior to the trade, and the A's likely just wanted to make sure another team with higher priority didn't scoop him up.

Sep 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Scott Blewett (49) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The right-hander has a chance to make the team's roster next season following a very impressive stint this season in West Sacramento. It seems like he's never found a place to stick, and this could be his opportunity. The team has a week bullpen, and his 3.13 ERA in 37.1 innings this season could win him a spot.

Because the team could still bring in some relievers this offseason, it's not a lock that he remains with the club, but because of his success, the team could reward him with a spot come Spring Training.

Brady Basso, LHP

Sep 27, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso (66) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another bullpen arm who could crack the A's roster in 2027 is southpaw Brady Basso. Basso has spent numerous seasons in the organization and was a ranked prospect even into the 2026 season.

Unfortunately, some struggles and injuries cut his time on the mound in the minor leagues, but with a righty-heavy bullpen, Basso could get even more opportunities in the team's bullpen moving forward.

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso (66) is removed from the game by manager Mark Kotsay (7) during the third inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Basso's 2026 season wasn't great on the stat sheet, as he posted a rough 6.07 ERA in 43 innings for the Green and Gold. However, his bullpen was inflated at the end of the season, and he also pitched a lot better away from the A's minor league site in West Sacramento.

The southpaw posted a 4.42 ERA in away games, a strong 2.79 ERA in July, and a solid 3.21 ERA in August. If the A's fail to bring in solid left-handers in the offseason, Basso could certainly be a dark-horse pick for a bullpen spot in 2027.