Athletics Acquire Reliever From Cardinals in Trade
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The A's have been struggling a lot recently, and it's mostly been due to inconsistency from their pitching staff.
Injuries have also been a major reason for the team's fall to fourth in the AL West division. The team has now lost Shea Langeliers and their slugger, Brent Rooker, for the remainder of the 2026 season.
The team also just lost one of its veteran starters, Aaron Civale, who was traded to Chicago for a minor league arm. With a big hole in their rotation and several bullpen spots that could be filled with more experienced arms, the A's have decided to make a pair of additions.
The team added former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to the mix. His debut in Triple-A Las Vegas wasn't fantastic, but he could join the big league team sooner rather than later. On the night of his debut, the A's added yet another arm to their organization.
Athletics Land Scott Blewett in Trade
The A's bullpen needs all the help it can get, and they have just landed right-hander Scott Blewett after he was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Blewett is quite the journeyman, having spent 12 years in the minors with several organizations. He's split a bunch of seasons with different clubs, but this season he's stayed with the Cardinals the whole time, until now.
The right-hander has two innings pitched in the big leagues this season, where he has yet to allow a run and has recorded a pair of strikeouts.
However, Blewett holds a 5.18 ERA in 48.2 innings pitched with the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate this season. Those numbers could use some work if he plans to slide into a needy A's bullpen.
How Blewett Fits in the A's Organization
It will certainly be interesting to see where the A's slot in Blewett. He has had struggles at the Triple-A level, and sending him to Vegas to get hit around even more might be a bad idea.
Because the team is in need of big league arms right now, don't be surprised if the team has Blewett join the big league team in West Sacramento for their series against the Boston Red Sox.
Mark Kotsay has said the A's bullpen has a clear lack of experience, and adding an experienced arm like Blewett could be just what the pitching staff needs down the stretch.
It's currently unknown whether Blewett will join the big league club, but regardless, expect to hear his name in the majors soon.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2