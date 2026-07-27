Athletics Acquire Reliever From Cardinals in Trade

The A's have been struggling a lot recently, and it's mostly been due to inconsistency from their pitching staff.

Injuries have also been a major reason for the team's fall to fourth in the AL West division. The team has now lost Shea Langeliers and their slugger, Brent Rooker, for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team also just lost one of its veteran starters, Aaron Civale, who was traded to Chicago for a minor league arm. With a big hole in their rotation and several bullpen spots that could be filled with more experienced arms, the A's have decided to make a pair of additions.

The team added former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to the mix. His debut in Triple-A Las Vegas wasn't fantastic, but he could join the big league team sooner rather than later. On the night of his debut, the A's added yet another arm to their organization.

Athletics Land Scott Blewett in Trade

Jul 5, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Scott Blewett (67) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's bullpen needs all the help it can get, and they have just landed right-hander Scott Blewett after he was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Blewett is quite the journeyman, having spent 12 years in the minors with several organizations. He's split a bunch of seasons with different clubs, but this season he's stayed with the Cardinals the whole time, until now.

The #Athletics have acquired right-hander Scott Blewett from the Cardinals.



A’s will trade cash considerations. The soft-throwing righty has notably increased his velocity, and his stuff could make him a solid middle reliever. — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 27, 2026

The right-hander has two innings pitched in the big leagues this season, where he has yet to allow a run and has recorded a pair of strikeouts.

However, Blewett holds a 5.18 ERA in 48.2 innings pitched with the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate this season. Those numbers could use some work if he plans to slide into a needy A's bullpen.

How Blewett Fits in the A's Organization

Jun 5, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Scott Blewett (63) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will certainly be interesting to see where the A's slot in Blewett. He has had struggles at the Triple-A level, and sending him to Vegas to get hit around even more might be a bad idea.

Because the team is in need of big league arms right now, don't be surprised if the team has Blewett join the big league team in West Sacramento for their series against the Boston Red Sox.

The A's have acquired RHP Scott Blewett from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations. — A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 27, 2026

Mark Kotsay has said the A's bullpen has a clear lack of experience, and adding an experienced arm like Blewett could be just what the pitching staff needs down the stretch.

It's currently unknown whether Blewett will join the big league club, but regardless, expect to hear his name in the majors soon.