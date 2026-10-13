2 Plausible MVP Candidates for Athletics in 2027

The Athletics have multiple MVP-level talents.

No, this is not hyperbole. A player can be good and not instantly earn the label of a future MVP. However, the Athletics actually have a list of players who could make this happen. You likely already know one of them, but the other two might just be a shot out of left field.

Nick Kurtz | 1B

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) looks on from the dugout before the start of a game between the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's get this one out of the way.

Nick Kurtz is the beating heart of this Athletics team. As we saw in the second half of last season, the Athletics would utterly crumble without him. Even though the Athletics would struggle when he was healthy, that was largely due to the fact that he was not at 100%.

Jul 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) hits a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a chunk of last season, Kurtz ranked among the top of MLB in categories like walks, RBIs, and OBP, despite being on a team that could barely crack .500. In the first half of last season — when Kurtz was 100% — he would post a .902 OPS, along with 20 home runs and 66 RBIs. He would also walk 76 times, which was 43 more than Lawrence Butler’s 33. If he can find that pace across 2027, the MVP is his.

Zack Gelof | UTL

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) hits a one run home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now this one may be a curveball.

Zack Gelof was by far the most complete player by the end of the season. We saw him make insane plays in left field, third base, or even second throughout the year. This versatility by default gives him a huge boost in MVP voting. Not to mention his 86th-percentile speed, which will be huge in running up his stolen base count.

Sep 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics left fielder Zack Gelof (20) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But what truly puts Gelof in an MVP conversation is the stats he put up despite missing over 50 games last season. In 111 games, he hit 22 home runs while batting in 55. He would also post a .256 average, along with a solid .797 OPS. He would also rank second on the Athletics with 16 stolen bases. If he stays healthy, these stats will be that much more impressive season to season.

Other Dark Horse Candidates

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) reacts after flying out during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several players could be in a tight MVP race next year, especially Shea Langeliers, who was actually in the race last spring. But with a meniscus tear and his production coming to a halt, it is unlikely that he fully breaks out. Which, to be fair, is not really his fault.

Another player who has the potential to earn the award in a future season, but not quite next year unless something crazy happens, is Henry Bolte . Similar to Gelof, Bolte is an obvious five-tool player with insane upside. But given his age and consistency issues, selecting him for the MVP ballot next year is a stretch and a half.