Why Athletics Bolte’s 2026 Season Could Foreshadow MVP Campaign

Henry Bolte was elite in his rookie season.

Henry Bolte would look incredible throughout his 2026 campaign, and for that reason, many believe that the Athletics could break through in 2027. While it is not a guarantee that Bolte takes the next step in 2027, he is certainly on the right path. Here is why.

Similarities With the Probable NL MVP

Sep 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) reacts after hitting a triple against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I could easily start by saying, "Both are fast, both play center field," but there is so much more to it than that.

Pete Crow-Armstrong had an otherworldly 2026 season, posting a .280 batting average, along with 45 home runs, 107 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases. While it might be a huge stretch to compare Bolte's numbers to those, if you look at PCA's earlier season, Bolte could replicate them soon.

In Crow-Armstrong's 2024 season — essentially his rookie campaign — he played 123 games, while batting .237, with a .670 OPS, 10 home runs, and 27 stolen bases. In four fewer games than Crow-Armstrong, Bolte hit .277 with a .764 OPS, along with 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases. Bolte would also put up a 3.3 WAR, more than PCA's 2.4. Do you see a trend yet?

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) runs into home plate to score against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of a deeper comparison , Bolte still edges out PCA for the most part. For one, Bolte has significantly more upside at the plate. His 95th-percentile bat speed and 87th-percentile hard-hit rate both clear PCA's 27th- and 30th-percentile marks from his rookie season. Bolte also clears PCA in terms of average exit velocity, which ranked in the 82nd percentile this season. PCA ranked in the 46th percentile in his rookie season.

PCA has a clear advantage only in fielding and baserunning. PCA would rank in the 97th percentile in outs above average, while Bolte ranks in the 85th percentile. PCA also held the advantage in arm value, ranking in the 98th percentile compared to Bolte's 74th. On the basepaths, PCA ranked in the 98th percentile in baserunning run value, while Bolte sits in just the 77th percentile.

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) hits a double during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it is not set in stone that Bolte will be the next PCA, the similarities in their games are very striking. Next season, if Bolte improves his batting as much as PCA did in his second full season, then without a doubt Bolte will be on pace to win an MVP — soon.

Bolte Is Improving Exponentially

Sep 16, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one thing to take from Bolte's game, it is that he is improving rapidly. In the first half of the season, Bolte hit .261 with a rough .690 OPS, along with three home runs and 16 RBIs. After the break, Bolte exploded with a .298 batting average, along with an .818 OPS, as well as eight home runs and 22 RBIs.

Bolte looked and felt like a completely different player after the break. While this offseason might dent that momentum, it could also give Bolte extra time to straighten things out. But as we have seen, the more time Bolte has, the better he will get at baseball.

Final Thoughts

Sep 9, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) jogs towards first base after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next season will be one of the biggest seasons in Bolte's life for two reasons. First, he can prove that he is on the PCA track to becoming a future MVP. Second, it could force the Athletics to sign him to a multi-year extension before his value gets too high.

While those things will not be front and center in Bolte's mind, it can be inferred that he wants to reach his peak potential sooner rather than later. Either way, Bolte has all the tools and intangibles needed to become a superstar. This is a player you will not want to miss in 2027.