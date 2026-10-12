Ranking Athletics' 3 Best Players Ahead of 2027 Season

The Athletics could be in for a massive 2027 season.

In 2026, we saw several household names on the bench dealing with injuries. While there is always a non-zero chance this could repeat next year, there is still a very good chance we will see a fully healthy Athletics squad competing for a playoff spot next September. Here are the players who will lead the charge.

Tyler Soderstrom | LF

Aug 10, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Tyler Soderstrom (21) stands on second base after hitting an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some may have forgotten how good a year Tyler Soderstrom had before his injury this past season. He played in 109 games, while posting a solid .245 average and .810 OPS. He also ranked fourth on the team in home runs with 19 and fifth in RBIs with 56. If he had played out to 162 games, Soderstrom would be in conversations as a top star in the AL West, much less the Athletics.

If Soderstrom can build on this season even a little, the Athletics will be in a very good spot. While the others on this list will be key to an Athletics playoff run, it simply cannot happen if Soderstrom has a down year. This guy brings real impact both in the batter's box and in left field.

Nick Kurtz | 1B

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) tosses the ball for an out against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duh. Nick Kurtz has easily been the brightest spot on a team filled with bright spots. Not only has Kurtz had one of the best starts to an MLB career in MLB history, but he is the centerpiece of a potential October contender in one or two years. The Athletics' future can only be so promising because of what he brings to the table.

Last season, Kurtz played just 99 games while hitting .256 with a .879 OPS. He also hit 21 home runs and led the team with 69 RBIs. Lawrence Butler finished second with 62 while playing 154 games, just to put it in perspective for how good Kurtz was when healthy.

Zack Gelof | 3B

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) hits a one run home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zack Gelof went from a good player to the potential face of the team by the end of the season. Despite playing just 111 games, he would hit 22 home runs, along with 55 RBIs. Gelof would also bat .256 with a .797 OPS. Something that really sticks out, however, was his 16 stolen bases, which rank second only behind the fastest player in MLB — Henry Bolte.

It would be easy to put Jacob Wilson or Shea Langeliers in this final spot, but Gelof's impact at every level outweighs what either player can do. Can Langeliers make highlight-reel plays in the outfield? Probably not. Can Wilson steal double-digit bases while hitting 20+ home runs? Maybe. But the point is that Gelof is a versatile player and by far the most refined five-tool player entering the 2027 season.