Athletics Suffer Heartbreaking Loss: Takeaways From Las Vegas Opener

The Athletics would play an excellent game, but were unable to get the job done.

This marked the first MLB game in Las Vegas since 1996, meaning the stakes for making an impression were sky-high. While the A's would come out as losers in the first game of the series, this game showed how electric this team can be. Here are the takeaways from the crushing loss.

Ball Fly Far

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) hits an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There was no shortage of offense in this game. A combined 29 runs and 34 hits is not something you see very often. That offensive outburst could carry into the next two games of the series, as Las Vegas Ballpark is a hitter’s dream. Not only does the stadium sit roughly 3,000 feet above sea level, but the hot, dry conditions also allow the ball to travel considerably farther.

Shea Langeliers would hit a 483-foot home run with the first pitch of the bottom of the first, which is the furthest ball hit this season. Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom would homer twice, combining for seven RBIs. Jonah Heim and Zack Gelof would also homer to bring the Athletics home run total to seven. Just one away from the single-game franchise record.

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Kyle Harrison, the Brewers’ starting pitcher, entered the game as a potential Cy Young candidate. But even he could not slow down the Athletics’ bats. He lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs. With that in mind, pitchers could be in for a long series.

Substitutions May Have Cost the Game

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) throws to first base for an out against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The coaching staff would make some interesting adjustments throughout the game. Most notably, putting in Jeff McNeil late in the outing. He would strike out to end the game and commit a late error. Entering this game, it was clear that McNeil was in a slump, making this move that much more questionable, even if the A's hands were tied.

In the bottom of the 11th, Carlos Cortes would pinch hit for Max Muncy, a change that resulted in an easy out. Keep in mind, prior to the substitution, Muncy had a hit and two RBIs. While it is unclear whether the Athletics would have benefited more without these changes, it is clear they did not.

Tyler Soderstrom Is an All-Star

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) hits an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Tyler Soderstrom has been on an absolute tear recently. In his last 15 games, he is hitting .405, with 17 hits, five home runs, and 10 RBIs. Against the Brewers, he would go 3-of-4, with two home runs, four RBIs, and two walks. One of which was intentional, which came in the bottom of the 11th, proving how scary Soderstrom is to pitchers right now.

If he can keep this up throughout the next two series in Las Vegas, he should be able to inflate his stats enough for an All-Star bid. With the ballpark conditions mentioned earlier and the need for offense as a whole, this is well within reach. If he is not selected, it would be a massive snub.