Why All-Star Game Could Be Langeliers' Last in A's Jersey

With the All-Star break here, it is clear that the Athletics have some work to do.

The A's would fall completely flat in the final three series to end the first half of the season. As of July 14, the Athletics are now 41-55 and eight games behind Seattle for the AL West lead. Because of this skid, the A's approach to the deadline has completely changed, and could be the reason why we see this All-Star on the move.

Shea Langeliers’ Value Is As High as It Gets

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, Nick Kurtz will not be traded. However, the conversation changes when you discuss Shea Langeliers , this season's American League starting catcher. Langeliers has been phenomenal for the Athletics this year, but as the team starts to collapse, Langeliers could be a guy on the move.

This season, Langeliers is batting .257 with a .807 OPS and a team-leading 21 home runs. There will be a market for Langeliers; the only question is whether they are willing to trade a catcher who was in the midst of MVP talks just a few months ago. Either way, the A's could greatly benefit from a Langeliers trade to patch some of the issues that have been present all season, much less this recent skid.

Future Is Uncertain

Jul 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) rounds the bases after he hit a home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Langeliers has increased his stock tenfold throughout the 2026 season, meaning we could see a massive contract on the table. It is also important to note that Langeliers is represented by Scott Boras , an agent who, more often than not, has his clients test free agency rather than sign a long-term contract during arbitration.

With Langeliers having a very solid season, negotiations will be that much harder for the Athletics. And as mentioned earlier, Langeliers' stock could not be higher. So if you are the A's front office, a trade now would be the best move for the team in the long term.

Langeliers Is Slipping

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) slides into home plate before scoring a run on an RBI single by Athletics designated hitter Jonah Heim, not shown, during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no question that Langeliers has let off the gas pedal in the last few months. Since May 1st, Langeliers is batting .218, with a .714 OPS. In the months leading up to that, Langeliers was batting .328, with a .974 OPS. The drop-off has been concerning and a factor in the Athletics' offensive struggles.

With Langeliers trending down, the Athletics' window to deal him for high-impact prospects/players is closing fast. If they deal him closer to the deadline, we could easily see a subpar haul for an otherwise great player. There is no doubt that the Athletics need to make a move fast, if they are at all.