Why Kuroda-Grauer’s Blistering Start Could Change Athletics Forever
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The Athletics are starting to pool talent, which could seriously pay off within the next few years.
In the last three series, there has been one player who has stood head and feet above everyone else, and that player's name is Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. Since getting called up, Kuroda-Grauer is hitting .482, with a very impressive 1.058 OPS. This production could significantly alter the franchise's trajectory. Let's talk about it.
JKG Could Be the Future
While this might be an overreaction to an extent, considering JKG has only played seven games so far, all signs point to him becoming a future All-Star at minimum. After his 3-of-4 outing vs. the Tigers, against elite pitching, I might add, it is obvious that JKG is the real deal and will be a part of the Athletics' future.
Keep in mind that JKG was a prime trade candidate just a few weeks ago simply because the Athletics’ depth at shortstop is that strong. Fast-forward to today, and it looks like JKG could be a permanent addition to the Athletics lineup and should be an everyday starter. But this could complicate things.
Kuroda-Grauer Makes Things Complicated—in the Best Way
The Athletics' infield looks absolutely stacked right now and could give the Athletics infinite options in the near future. Not only do the Athletics have Jacob Wilson, but they also have superstar prospect Leo De Vries, who is tearing things up in the minors. And obviously, JKG.
In the next few seasons, we could see an infield that looks like this: Nick Kurtz at first, De Vries at second, Wilson at short, and JKG at third. Given how flexible JKG is, this could easily be the Athletics' future configuration. And on paper, this might be the best infield in all of baseball.
It’s also important to remember that the Athletics have strong options beyond these three players. Alika Williams, Zack Gelof, and Max Muncy have all been solid for the Athletics' infield this season, which only makes the picture even more complicated; from the looks of it, that could set the Athletics up for a dominant stretch in the seasons ahead.
A Blockbuster Trade Is Inevitable
Like all baseball teams, the Athletics still have needs to address to take the next step. With so much talent on paper, it can be inferred that some of the players mentioned will not be on the team, as the front office bolsters other position groups that have struggled.
De Vries, JKG, and Wilson could potentially bring in massive hauls if traded. As for Muncy, Gelof, and Williams, their returns won’t be as strong, but they could significantly improve the team if the front office plays its cards right. As the team enters its perceived "Golden Age," having options like this is significant in getting there.
The best part is that this push could start as early as next season. If the Athletics are in a similar spot to where they were just a month ago (1st in A.L. West), there is little doubt they will make a few deals to address their pitching struggles and more if the offer is right. This is a rare opportunity that the front office cannot fumble.
The bottom line is that JKG's start to his MLB debut could be the catalyst for a potential dynasty. And while that might sound bold, think about it. A very young core that is starting to overflow with talent could be parlayed into some big-time trades. The future could not be brighter for the A's.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV