Why Kuroda-Grauer’s Blistering Start Could Change Athletics Forever

The Athletics are starting to pool talent, which could seriously pay off within the next few years.

In the last three series, there has been one player who has stood head and feet above everyone else, and that player's name is Joshua Kuroda-Grauer . Since getting called up, Kuroda-Grauer is hitting .482, with a very impressive 1.058 OPS. This production could significantly alter the franchise's trajectory. Let's talk about it.

JKG Could Be the Future

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) bats during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this might be an overreaction to an extent, considering JKG has only played seven games so far, all signs point to him becoming a future All-Star at minimum. After his 3-of-4 outing vs. the Tigers, against elite pitching, I might add, it is obvious that JKG is the real deal and will be a part of the Athletics' future.

Keep in mind that JKG was a prime trade candidate just a few weeks ago simply because the Athletics’ depth at shortstop is that strong. Fast-forward to today, and it looks like JKG could be a permanent addition to the Athletics lineup and should be an everyday starter. But this could complicate things.

Kuroda-Grauer Makes Things Complicated—in the Best Way

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' infield looks absolutely stacked right now and could give the Athletics infinite options in the near future. Not only do the Athletics have Jacob Wilson, but they also have superstar prospect Leo De Vries, who is tearing things up in the minors. And obviously, JKG.

In the next few seasons, we could see an infield that looks like this: Nick Kurtz at first, De Vries at second, Wilson at short, and JKG at third. Given how flexible JKG is, this could easily be the Athletics' future configuration. And on paper, this might be the best infield in all of baseball.

Feb 23, 2026; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries (83) prepares to play the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s also important to remember that the Athletics have strong options beyond these three players. Alika Williams, Zack Gelof , and Max Muncy have all been solid for the Athletics' infield this season, which only makes the picture even more complicated; from the looks of it, that could set the Athletics up for a dominant stretch in the seasons ahead.

A Blockbuster Trade Is Inevitable

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) speaks to members of the media before the start of a game against the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like all baseball teams, the Athletics still have needs to address to take the next step. With so much talent on paper, it can be inferred that some of the players mentioned will not be on the team, as the front office bolsters other position groups that have struggled.

De Vries, JKG, and Wilson could potentially bring in massive hauls if traded. As for Muncy, Gelof, and Williams, their returns won’t be as strong, but they could significantly improve the team if the front office plays its cards right. As the team enters its perceived "Golden Age," having options like this is significant in getting there.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best part is that this push could start as early as next season. If the Athletics are in a similar spot to where they were just a month ago (1st in A.L. West), there is little doubt they will make a few deals to address their pitching struggles and more if the offer is right. This is a rare opportunity that the front office cannot fumble.

Jun 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back o the dugout after a pitching change during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bottom line is that JKG's start to his MLB debut could be the catalyst for a potential dynasty. And while that might sound bold, think about it. A very young core that is starting to overflow with talent could be parlayed into some big-time trades. The future could not be brighter for the A's.