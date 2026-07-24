3 Athletics Who Must Deliver Against Minnesota Twins

The Athletics need something to give, and it starts with either of these players turning it up a notch.

It has now been 40 days since the Athletics last won a three-game series, which came against one of, if not the worst, teams in baseball, the Colorado Rockies. This skid, for the most part, has completely derailed the Athletics' season. And if there is any hope in turning things around, it needs to happen now.

Tommy White | 3B/1B

Jul 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Tommy White (47) hits a double for his first MLB career hit during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since getting called up, Tommy White has played inspirational baseball. In his last five games, he is batting .368, with a .850 OPS. If White can maintain this, he could prove to be a long-term option in the Athletics' infield. If he does not, returning players will inevitably push him out of the lineup.

For this to happen, White needs to remain above a .350 batting average and keep his OPS fairly steady. If he can do that, the Athletics will have solid production from him down the stretch, which will be crucial in closing the gap the starting rotation has created with the offense.

Henry Bolte | CF

Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) misses a catch against Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (not in the photo) during the third inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Throughout the season, Henry Bolte has looked like one of the most promising stars on an otherwise very young Athletics corps. However, in recent times, Bolte has not been himself. In his last 22 games (30 days), Bolte is batting just .171, with a .469 OPS. However, he has driven in seven runs and scored seven himself.

Bolte is by far the only player on this list who is due for a good series. His defensive issues have gotten hard to ignore, and if you throw in his recent slump, an unsettling theme starts to form. Against the Twins, Bolte needs to find a way on the base paths consistently, as his 100th percentile speed equals more runs as a whole.

Jeffrey Springs | SP

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' starting rotation is still finding its ground after a shake-up that saw Aaron Civale traded . To make matters worse, the A's would lose their best pitcher, J.T. Ginn . Which means we need to see guys like Jacob Lopez, Jack Perkins, and especially Jeffrey Springs step up.

Springs would give us something to work with; in his last start against the Diamondbacks, he pitched 5.0 innings, allowing six hits and just two runs. Considering Springs' track record this season, a start like this is a breath of fresh air. But if he can maintain this, the A's could be in a very good spot down the stretch.