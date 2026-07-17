Athletics' Las Vegas Move Already Generating Massive Buzz

The Athletics will be making the move to Las Vegas, as most fans already know. There is hope that the franchise will reinvent itself in a new light.

The Athletics spent most of their tenure in Oakland, a city synonymous with the Athletics team. However, the team set its sights on a new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip, scheduled to open in early 2028. Simply put, the future looks bright.

The Hype for A's Baseball Is Here

A first look at the Athletics' proposed Las Vegas ballpark, a state-of-the-art stadium that would become the franchise's new home on the Las Vegas Strip. | MLB.com

In a recent article by Las Vegas journalist Alan Snel , the Athletics' financial situation for future seasons is looking excellent. It is estimated that 92% of "high-end" seats have been sold before the stadium has even been completed. Considering each ticket costs $900 and season tickets cost $72,900, this is already a very profitable venture.

The premium Athletic Club is expected to be a major revenue driver. The 294 seats would generate roughly $21.4 million annually in ticket sales, while $100,000 in personal seat licenses would add another $29.4 million. Together, those two revenue streams would produce more than $50 million in the stadium's inaugural season. Not bad at all.

A rendering shows the premium club space inside the Athletics' proposed Las Vegas ballpark, featuring field-level seating, upscale dining and lounge areas designed to offer fans a luxury game-day experience. | MLB.com

For those looking at what the "Athletic Club" offers, it will include a high-end steakhouse, a premium lounge, and in-seat beverage service. This will be one of the Athletics' primary money-makers. As mentioned in the last paragraph, expected revenue in Year 1 is $21,432,600.

That, along with the 694 Diamond Club seats, which go for $44,550 per season, totals around $31 million a year. That, combined with the rest of the ~32,000 general seating, means the Athletics could look to pull in around $124 million in ticket sales in their inaugural season in Las Vegas.

Mar 31, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Sutter Health Park signage before the game between the Athletics against the Chicago Cubs at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When compared to historical ticket sales, Year 1 in Las Vegas would be first by a mile and a half. In 2025 in Sacramento, the A's would pull in $61 million; in 2024, they would rake in $28 million; and in 2022, they would only bring in $30 million. In the last three years alone, the Athletics would make $119 million from ticket sales, a far cry from the projected numbers for Year 1 in Las Vegas.

What This Means for the Athletics on the Field

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) tosses the ball for an out against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics are known as a small-market team, and this is a major reason the team has failed to achieve long-term success and why many fan favorites have left in recent seasons. However, with this move to Las Vegas, the Athletics could completely change their identity, whether the fans back it or not. It is simply a matter of fact.

With this jolt in expected revenue, not counting merchandise sales or television deals, the Athletics now have the capacity to operate like a mid-market team. It is important to note that Las Vegas is the 40th-ranked market in the country. Even though it may sound small at first, Vegas as a whole has continued to grow in population each year. This will lead to market growth by default.

Mar 31, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because of this dramatic increase, we could see the A's be more aggressive during free agency and facets of roster building. With Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz both projected to have hefty contract extensions, the A's might be able to afford it and bring in more key players along the way.

While this might be optimistic, the A's will be operating on a bigger budget than they have since the team's inception. This will make the Athletics contenders each year once everything is in motion. Considering the team's young core is already in place for the most part, success will be a given in Sin City.

Vegas Is a Proven Sports City

May 31, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA: General overall view of the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and Luxor hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Las Vegas Blvd. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In recent years, Las Vegas has transformed itself from a world-class gambling hub to the fastest-growing sports city in North America. Starting way back in 2017, Las Vegas welcomed its first professional sports team, the Golden Knights, followed by the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and, most recently, the Raiders in 2020.

With talk of an NBA team potentially coming to town in the near future, the Athletics' move, on paper, will complete the Major Sports "Quadfecta." And while many disagree that the Athletics are the right team for the city, it is happening. This city is ready for a baseball team.

Concluding Thoughts

Jul 5, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) signs a ball for a baseball fan before the start of a game against the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bottom line is that there is heavy optimism for this franchise in the long term. The reality is that this move will be profitable and could make the Athletics a better team overall.