3 Athletics Who Need To Scorch Earth Against Mariners

Whether it be contract money or 2027 playing time, these players have something to prove.

The Athletics have an opportunity to completely end the Mariners' hopes and dreams this season. However, if a few weak links in the lineup or rotation break down, the Mariners will be able not only to take the series but also to get closer and closer to a playoff appearance.

Jeffrey Springs | SP

Jul 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Jeffrey Springs is coming off one of, if not his best, starts of the season , in which he pitched seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits, his work this season is far from done. One more start could make the difference between him remaining in the rotation next year or getting released.

Springs will pitch in the series opener, a game that will tell us a lot about the series at hand. If he stumbles and implodes, there is a good chance that both Games 2 and 3 will be in the Mariners' favor. If prevented, the Athletics will have a chokehold on the series, with both Gage Jump and Jacob Lopez scheduled to start in the last two games.

Zack Gelof | 3B

Sep 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zack Gelof has been one of the four horsemen of excellence this season for the Athletics. That said, he now carries high expectations that are reasonable for him to meet. But in his last six games, Gelof has not been himself, batting just .167 with a .617 OPS. Considering his production this season, the slump needs to end now.

While the stakes are not as high for him as they are for the others on this list, his impact is the difference between a blowout and a shutout. Gelof's primary goal throughout the series needs to be getting on base. His speed, mixed with his aggressiveness, makes him a headache on the basepaths, an advantage the Athletics would really enjoy.

Jonah Heim | C

Sep 8, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) fields and throws the ball to first base for an out against Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jonah Heim becoming a free agent at the end of the month, he owes it not only to the Athletics but to himself to finish the season strong. In his last four games, Heim has been abysmal, batting just .071 with a gross .204 OPS. With Shea Langeliers set to return as a DH to end the season, Heim needs to figure out how to produce at catcher.

Right now, we have seen a lot of Heim in the DH spot, but when factoring in his recent production and more competition for the slot in the lineup, Heim has to step it up. As mentioned earlier, these last few games to end the season will be important for him as a player and for other teams besides the Athletics looking to add him.