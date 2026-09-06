Athletics Keep the Ball Rolling: Takeaways from Dominate Win vs. Mariners

The Athletics are now one game away from sweeping the Mariners.

Who would have thought it? After getting swept by the Orioles and losing the first two games of the Rangers series, the Athletics have tapped into an energy that has left many shocked, to say the least. Even though this win streak will not amount to much, it is a firm reminder of how scary the Athletics could be when fully healthy.

Elvis Alvarado is Struggling

Sep 5, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After allowing just two runs in 12.0 innings in the month of August, there was reason to believe that Elvis Alvarado would become the face of the Athletics' bullpen. But after a weeklong gap between outings, Alvarado has not been the same pitcher. In his last 2.0 innings, he has given up four hits and two runs.

Even though he would not completely blow the game, it is clear that the closer carousel is moving once again, with Hogan Harris taking the role full-time . But, as mentioned earlier, it might not be fair to count Alvarado out. His week-long break from pitching was the longest gap he has had all season. Thus, a hurdle in what could have been a very strong finish for the big fella.

Jeffrey Springs is Back

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffrey Springs would put on arguably the best and most efficient outing by any Athletics starter this season. He would pitch 7.0 innings while allowing just two hits and two walks. Keep in mind as well that Springs had thrown only 81 pitches through seven innings, a mark that not even the most reliable Athletics starters can produce.

But even after an outing like this, there will still be some anxiety when he makes his next start. Springs is still statistically one of the worst pitchers on the team, and like other struggling pitchers, they have had games where they look like they have turned a corner only to return to form in their next outing. Only time will truly tell if Springs is back.

The Athletics Offense is Terrifying

Sep 5, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics offense has been remarkable during the team's short but telling winning streak. In the last four games, the A's are averaging 7.25 runs per game, a mark that is well above the 2026 MLB average of 4.48 . With so many heavy hitters on the IL, this production came out of nowhere.

In the win, the Athletics would record nine hits and two home runs while putting up a solid six runs. Lawrence Butler would homer to extend his hitting streak to 14, and Max Muncy would also homer to now mark back-to-back games with a long ball. But what is even more impressive is the fact that seven of the Athletics' nine batters in this game would record a hit, further proving that the team as a whole has found a sweet spot.