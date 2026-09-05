Athletics Evaporate Marine Layer: Takeaways From Win vs. Mariners

For the first time since 2002, the Athletics hit four home runs in a single inning.

Despite not having their top three home run hitters in the lineup, the Athletics have been simply destroying the baseball. In the win, the Athletics would record four home runs, meaning they have now hit 11 over their last three games. With so much firepower present today, you have to ask yourself what this offense's ceiling truly is when fully healthy.

Brady Basso Is Elite

Aug 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso (66) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Brady Basso's production has fluctuated recently , it is clear that when he is on, he can fully take over a game, as he did here. In the win, Basso came in for a struggling Kade Morris early and then pitched 3.0 innings while allowing only three hits. With more time to develop this offseason, there is reason to believe that Basso will reach All-Star levels next season.

The biggest issue in the Athletics bullpen has been the lack of pitchers who can consistently throw multiple innings. While Basso has had plenty of single-inning outings, his endurance and efficiency over the last few weeks have skyrocketed. With uncertainty brewing in the starting rotation, Basso's services will be needed greatly down the stretch.

Have a Game, Mr. Muncy

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Muncy would go off vs. the Mariners in the win. He went 3-for-4, with a home run that ignited the Athletics' historic four-home-run third inning. With Muncy fighting every day to keep his job at third base, outings like this need to be the norm for Muncy. While this is unrealistic, it may be the only way to beat out guys like Tommy White, Zack Gelof, or Joshua Kuroda-Grauer.

In the last 15 days, Muncy has been a significant difference-maker, batting .263 with a solid .721 OPS. Muncy has also clocked two homers and three RBIs during this span. While it is not mind-blowing, it has helped keep an injury-riddled Athletics lineup afloat.

Hogan Harris Is the Closer Again

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Besides the outpouring of offense, the only other thing that has remained constant has been Hogan Harris being the final pitcher of the night. Many thought that Harris' appearance in the last two wins was because the Athletics were up so big and needed a solid pitcher to send them home.

But after the Athletics opted to use Elvis Alvarado in the eighth inning after he had not pitched since Aug. 29, this notion was shattered. Harris would get the save opportunity, where he would look dominant. Over his last 6.2 innings, Harris has not given up a single run, an indicator that Harris might deserve the role full-time.

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But when also considering that Alvarado has allowed just a single run in his last 7.0 innings, it is quite clear how razor-thin the margins between the two truly are.