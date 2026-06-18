Aaron Civale's Rough A's Return From IL, Corresponding Move Released
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The A's seemed to be getting a bit of help to their injury-filled rotation this week, and were expected to get a good start from their veteran pitcher.
Aaron Civale has been out for a few weeks and has now returned from the Injured List to make a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The right-hander was placed on the IL following a start in Sutter Health Park against the Seattle Mariners. He gave up seven runs in that start, and he was removed a bit early from that contest and headed to the clubhouse with what seemed like an injury.
This injury allowed the A's to call up their young star Gage Jump from Triple-A, and now he's solidifying a spot in the team's rotation.
Civale's First Start Back
Before making his first start back in the A's rotation, Civale made a rehab start with the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.
In his rehab start, he pitched 4.1 innings of no-hit baseball, which was a good sign for the A's club that really needed help in their starting rotation.
Unfortunately, Wednesday night's start was not Civale's sharpest. He pitched just three innings for the A's and gave up six earned runs on nine hits, and punched out just a pair of Pirates hitters.
This looked just like the start Civale had before he was placed on the Injured List. He lacked command, and when he found the zone, he'd get crushed. Earlier in the season, he was very reliable and one of the best arms in the rotation, and now he's having some struggles.
Athletics Option Luis Morales
The A's elected the corresponding move to bring back Aaron Civale, which would be to send Luis Morales back down to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Morales was just called up a few days ago after the team returned Brady Basso to Las Vegas.
However, the team did not use Morales at all in the few days he was back in the big leagues. He was in the team's bullpen in West Sacramento, but Kotsay never elected to bring him into any games.
It's been a rough 2026 season for Morales. He opened up the season in the A's starting rotation, and a few really rough outings got him sent down to Triple-A.
Since his return to Triple-A, he's had even more struggles. The young right-hander was a highly touted prospect and will get more opportunities. He just needs to continue making the most of his starts with the Las Vegas Aviators.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2