Aaron Civale's Rough A's Return From IL, Corresponding Move Released

The A's seemed to be getting a bit of help to their injury-filled rotation this week, and were expected to get a good start from their veteran pitcher.

Aaron Civale has been out for a few weeks and has now returned from the Injured List to make a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Aaron Civale has officially been activated from the Injured List.



Luis Morales was optioned to Triple-A. He didn’t appear in a game since he was recalled a few days ago.#Athletics — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) June 17, 2026

The right-hander was placed on the IL following a start in Sutter Health Park against the Seattle Mariners. He gave up seven runs in that start, and he was removed a bit early from that contest and headed to the clubhouse with what seemed like an injury.

This injury allowed the A's to call up their young star Gage Jump from Triple-A, and now he's solidifying a spot in the team's rotation.

Civale's First Start Back

Not the return of Aaron Civale that you were hoping for. #Athletics pic.twitter.com/8OLajBjsMl — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 18, 2026

Before making his first start back in the A's rotation, Civale made a rehab start with the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.

In his rehab start, he pitched 4.1 innings of no-hit baseball, which was a good sign for the A's club that really needed help in their starting rotation.

Aaron Civale's return from the IL did not go well. He exits with one and no outs in the fourth and the A's trailing 5-0. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 18, 2026

Unfortunately, Wednesday night's start was not Civale's sharpest. He pitched just three innings for the A's and gave up six earned runs on nine hits, and punched out just a pair of Pirates hitters.

This looked just like the start Civale had before he was placed on the Injured List. He lacked command, and when he found the zone, he'd get crushed. Earlier in the season, he was very reliable and one of the best arms in the rotation, and now he's having some struggles.

Athletics Option Luis Morales

Mar 29, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Morales (19) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The A's elected the corresponding move to bring back Aaron Civale, which would be to send Luis Morales back down to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Morales was just called up a few days ago after the team returned Brady Basso to Las Vegas.

However, the team did not use Morales at all in the few days he was back in the big leagues. He was in the team's bullpen in West Sacramento, but Kotsay never elected to bring him into any games.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/7H11Wrr4YQ — Athletics (@Athletics) June 17, 2026

It's been a rough 2026 season for Morales. He opened up the season in the A's starting rotation, and a few really rough outings got him sent down to Triple-A.

Since his return to Triple-A, he's had even more struggles. The young right-hander was a highly touted prospect and will get more opportunities. He just needs to continue making the most of his starts with the Las Vegas Aviators.