Athletics Sunk by Pirates: Takeaways From Series-Deciding Loss

After a great stint in Las Vegas and in Game 1 of the series, the Athletics have regressed hard.

Right now, the Athletics are 36-38, and 1.5 games back from Seattle for the A.L West lead. Luckily, the Mariners would lose their game on Wednesday to keep the A.L West within striking distance. But even so, the Athletics need to put their foot on the gas pedal soon, or this golden opportunity for a division title will disappear quickly.

Athletics Need To Be Aggressive Trading-Wise

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Athletics' lineup has been playing fine, but one more key addition could be what it takes to bring this team to the top. However, the pitching for the Athletics this season has been abysmal to say the least. This was exemplified heavily in the loss on Wednesday, where Aaron Civale and the bullpen would give up 12 total runs.

While the bullpen has shown flashes of excellence recently, the starting rotation could use a lot of help. Outside of J.T. Ginn and Gage Jump, there are no real options for the Athletics who will provide winning baseball. Many hoped that Civale would stabilize the rotation, but it was clear from the outing that he has ways to go.

Jonah Heim Is Severely Underrated

May 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) connects for a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Athletics have had some amazing performances lately. To name a few, Zack Gelof, Nick Kurtz (obviously) , Tyler Soderstrom, and Henry Bolte. But in the last 15 days, there is one player who stands above all of them, even with limited at-bats. Jonah Heim, during that span in 24 at-bats, is hitting .417 (leads Athletics), with a 1.337 OPS (Leads Athletics).

With Heim expected to get more at-bats with Brent Rooker on the IL, we could see some interesting production come from it. The only problem is finding those opportunities. Right now, the Athletics have the right to a unanimous All-Star in Shea Langeliers, but even so, Heim has earned more at-bats, whether that be pinch-hitting or at the DH spot in the lineup.

Jacob Wilson Close to Breaking Out

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) hits a single during the sixth inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Jacob Wilson, since returning to the lineup, has not been eye-popping, but that is expected, as he has only played five games since his injury on May 10. However, he has shown flashes that could point to him being back to his top form. In the loss, Wilson would hit 1-of-3, with two RBIs and a single. Not bad.

Since returning, Wilson is hitting .211 with a .549 OPS and four RBIs. Again, these numbers are not mind-blowing, but once Wilson finds his stride, the Athletics will have a juggernaut in their lineup. His single in the loss also proved that Wilson has what it takes to be productive even as he is finding his groove again.