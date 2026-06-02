Breaking Down Potential A's Starters vs. Cubs

If it wasn't clear already, the Athletics starting rotation is patchwork at best.

The Athletics recently lost Luis Severino and Aaron Civale to the injured list, meaning we could see a player called up to fill a spot during the series. Either way, the confirmed pitchers have to play well to stem the bleeding over the last 10 games.

Game 1: Gage Jump

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) makes his MLB debut and throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Gage Jump's debut vs. the Mariners starter well for the most part. But it was clear that this debut was rushed, and that Jump still has parts of his game that need developing. Either way, Jump showed great promise, as he was able to strike out four batters to just one walk. Hopefully, his second start will end better.

In his debut, he would pitch five innings and give up four runs and nine hits. Even though those numbers might not seem promising at first glance, it is important to remember the other factors involved. Jump most likely felt the weight of the world on his shoulders during his debut. Now that that is out of the way, this game has a chance to be something special.

Game 2: Jeffrey Springs

May 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Jeffrey Springs would struggle in his last start vs. the Mariners. He would pitch 5.0 innings, allow six hits, and give up two runs, but throughout his start, five runs would be scored. However, it is important to acknowledge the good parts. Springs would record seven strikeouts in just 84 pitches. Not bad.

On the season, Springs has a 3-6 record, 4.07 ERA, and a 1.19 WHIP. While there is definitely a lot left to be desired for Springs, he has shown promise. A quality start in Game 2 could mean the Athletics walk out of Chicago as series winners. But this is easier said than done.

Game 3: TBD

Apr 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks with staff in the dugout following a batted ball that was trapped in the jersey of Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36, not pictured) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. The play was ruled a hit. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

With two starters out of the rotation, the Athletics will most likely turn to the Las Vegas Aviators for help. The top candidate right now would be Kade Morris, who has a 5-3 record with a 4.45 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. While this might not be the best option, the Athletics really need someone out there.

Another option is to use the bullpen for the duration of the game. We saw this against the Yankees, where the Athletics used a staggering eight pitchers. Luis Medina also opened a game just recently vs. the Padres and pitched well despite pitching just two innings. There are plenty of possibilities for Game 3.