Breaking Down Potential A's Starters vs. Cubs
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If it wasn't clear already, the Athletics starting rotation is patchwork at best.
The Athletics recently lost Luis Severino and Aaron Civale to the injured list, meaning we could see a player called up to fill a spot during the series. Either way, the confirmed pitchers have to play well to stem the bleeding over the last 10 games.
Game 1: Gage Jump
Gage Jump's debut vs. the Mariners starter well for the most part. But it was clear that this debut was rushed, and that Jump still has parts of his game that need developing. Either way, Jump showed great promise, as he was able to strike out four batters to just one walk. Hopefully, his second start will end better.
In his debut, he would pitch five innings and give up four runs and nine hits. Even though those numbers might not seem promising at first glance, it is important to remember the other factors involved. Jump most likely felt the weight of the world on his shoulders during his debut. Now that that is out of the way, this game has a chance to be something special.
Game 2: Jeffrey Springs
Jeffrey Springs would struggle in his last start vs. the Mariners. He would pitch 5.0 innings, allow six hits, and give up two runs, but throughout his start, five runs would be scored. However, it is important to acknowledge the good parts. Springs would record seven strikeouts in just 84 pitches. Not bad.
On the season, Springs has a 3-6 record, 4.07 ERA, and a 1.19 WHIP. While there is definitely a lot left to be desired for Springs, he has shown promise. A quality start in Game 2 could mean the Athletics walk out of Chicago as series winners. But this is easier said than done.
Game 3: TBD
With two starters out of the rotation, the Athletics will most likely turn to the Las Vegas Aviators for help. The top candidate right now would be Kade Morris, who has a 5-3 record with a 4.45 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. While this might not be the best option, the Athletics really need someone out there.
Another option is to use the bullpen for the duration of the game. We saw this against the Yankees, where the Athletics used a staggering eight pitchers. Luis Medina also opened a game just recently vs. the Padres and pitched well despite pitching just two innings. There are plenty of possibilities for Game 3.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV