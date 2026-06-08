Athletics vs. Brewers Series Preview: Pitchers & Players To Watch

The Athletics are headed to Vegas for the first time in 30-years to face the Brewers in a three-game series.

After a very choppy series vs. the Astros, the A's have some catching up to do. Unfortunately, the Brewers are not a team the Athletics would prefer to play when making a first impression on their new city. So if you're a long-time fan or a Vegas local wanting to get caught up, this is the place to be.

Important Stats and Ranks

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

This season, the Athletics as a team are hitting .244 (12th in MLB), a figure that has slowly declined over the last few series. At one point, the Athletics were ranked in the top five. The A's are also ranked eighth in the league in on-base percentage, with .324. However, the Athletics are ranked 22nd in runs, indicating how inconsistent their offense can be.

Pitching-wise, the Athletics have struggled. Not only are they without two starting pitchers, Aaron Civale and Luis Severino, due to injury, but they also have two rookies, Gage Jump and Kade Morris, in the rotation. This season, they rank 23rd in ERA with 4.54 and 24th in WHIP with 1.41. The Athletics pitching has also allowed a .254 batting average to opposing batters (26th in MLB).

Projected Starters

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In Game 1 of the series, the Athletics will utilize Jeffrey Springs, who has struggled to find his footing lately. In his last start vs. the Cubs on June 3, he would pitch 3.2 innings and allow seven hits and four runs. Even though the Athletics would win that game 5-4, a start like this simply cannot happen vs. the Brewers.

If things do not go well for the A's in Game 1, there is a very good chance the Athletics turn things around. In Game 2, J.T. Ginn will take the mound, a player widely considered the Athletics' ace. In his last outing on June 4, he would pitch 6.0 innings and allow just two hits and one run, and record eight strikeouts in 88 pitches.

May 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) to end the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In what could be the series decider, the Athletics will send out Jack Perkins. Keep in mind that Perkins is still learning his new role, as he was a reliever before mounting injuries. In his first start of the season, he would struggle vs. the Astros, pitching 4.0 innings, allowing five hits and five runs. While this might not be promising, we should see great improvement from start to start.

Players To Watch

Jun 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Athletics' lineup has been very up and down throughout the last few games. But right now, the Athletics' hottest hitter is Tyler Soderstrom , who is hitting .372, with three home runs and 16 hits in the last 15 days. His offensive output has been on a different level, and could easily be a deciding factor in the series.

Besides Soderstrom, Nick Kurtz has been excellent. In the past 15 days, he has been hitting .239, with 10 walks, four home runs, and eight RBIs. Earlier this season, he was able to reach base in 48 games in a row. Kurtz also leads the MLB in on-base percentage, with .431. Keep an eye out for Kurtz.

Jun 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A player who has snuck under the radar is Zack Gelof , who is currently on a 12-game hitting streak. In the last 15 days, he has been hitting .327 with four RBIs and 16 hits. He is a player who will provide the top of the lineup ample opportunity to create runs, something the Athletics will need vs. the Brewers.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks to media members before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With the Athletics returning to Las Vegas for the first time since 1996, the stakes of this series could not be higher. The Brewers are a top team in the National League, and if the A's are able to win the series, it will not only leave a good taste in the Vegas locals' mouths but also raise the stock of the A's significantly.