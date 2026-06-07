Athletics Smoked: Key Takeaways From Athletics' Devastating Loss

The Athletics are officially on a 3-game losing streak following Saturday's blowout.

This game just reinforced everything we already knew about the Athletics. Wins will not come easily unless serious changes are made to the pitching staff. Thankfully, the Athletics are in a position where if they got swept, they would remain third in the A.L West. Even so, not a place this team wants to be right now.

Give Kade Morris Time

Jun 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Kade Morris (67) reacts at the end of the top of the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

This was definitely not how Kade Morris expected his debut to go. He would pitch four innings, allowing nine hits and nine runs, along with three home runs and three walks. However, he would strike out four batters during the outing and not allow a hit in the fourth inning.

There is some promise to take from this debut. Before people sound the demotion alarm, it is important to consider what Gage Jump accomplished under similar circumstances. In Jump's first five innings, he would give up nine hits and four runs.

Feb 11, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Athletics pitcher Kade Morris (82) warms up during a Spring Training workout at HoHhokum stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

In his most recent start, he would pitch seven innings, giving up just three hits and a run. If Morris stays in the rotation, a bounce-back outing could follow.

Zack Gelof is a Constant

Jun 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With a bunt single in the top of the second, Zack Gelof would extend his hitting streak to 11-games, the longest among all Athletics. In the last 10 games, Gelof is also hitting .378 with a .857 OPS, not bad.

If he can remain this steady, the Athletics have a huge advantage lineup-wise, considering he has been hitting in the 7th spot. The bottom of the Athletics' lineup has not been its best lately. Jeff McNeil has grown cold, and Darell Hernaiz has been off in the last two games he has played.

May 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With Gelof stepping up in a huge way near the bottom, it is now a matter of time before each hitter mentioned gets on the same wavelength.

Carlos Cortes is the Next Shohei Ohtani

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) celebrates after hitting a one run home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The headline might be a joke, but even so, Carlos Cortes played a great game vs. the Astros. He would go 2-of-5 with a leadoff single, as well as a single in the fourth. He would also pitch one inning, where he would hold the Astros hitless.

Not bad, but considering the situation, there is no reason to read too deeply into it. In a previous article, we discussed keeping the lead-off hitter static , meaning there will not be a different player leading off for the Athletics.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Even though Cortes is in the midst of a slump, he has been pretty solid at giving the A's ample opportunities to make magic happen in the first. He did in this game, and he will do it in others if given the chance.