Mark Cuban Buys A’s Stake: What It Means for Vegas

The Athletics are geared up and ready for a move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season, and there were a lot of unclear factors about how the move would be funded, and now it looks like there are some answers to that.

The team has been on a downward spiral recently, and they certainly needed some good news for the future of the organization.

Getting closer to Opening Day 2028! The second truss is in 🏗️ pic.twitter.com/IKUW63VYo3 — Athletics (@Athletics) July 25, 2026

The trade deadline is just over a week away, and they have yet to make any big moves. Aaron Civale was dealt to the Cubs, and the team landed a minor league arm in return.

Since the team is heading out of contention, we could possibly see big names like Tyler Soderstrom or even Shea Langeliers dealt before the deadline. However, we have discussed how trading Langeliers could be a huge setback for the team as they head into their Las Vegas years.

Mark Cuban Buys a Minority Stake in the Las Vegas Athletics

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; American businessman and television personality Mark Cuban before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Funding has been a huge issue for the A's move to Las Vegas, and it seems as if they will have some new help for doing just that.

Harbinger Sports Partners is the group that is joining Cuban to buy a minority stake in the A's to assist their move to Las Vegas. The group was founded by Rashaun Williams, who also owns part of the Atlanta Falcons organization in the NFL.

An investment group that includes ex-Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has bought a minority stake in the Athletics in anticipation of their move to Las Vegas in 2028.

Thursday's announcement by Harbinger Sports Group did not say what percentage of the Athletics it had acquired.… pic.twitter.com/R613a3QA7J — Las Vegas Sun (@LasVegasSun) July 23, 2026

According to the group, they have raised more than $450 million, and their experience in the sports world will be very big moving forward, as progress on the new stadium in Las Vegas has been looking very good.

We can all expect to hear Mark Cuban's name a lot going forward with A's news in Las Vegas. The billionaire owner previously did a lot for the Dallas Mavericks and is also well known for his time on the TV show "Shark Tank".

Other News on the Move to Las Vegas

Jul 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A Las Vegas patch is seen on the uniform of an Athletics coach during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having a guy like Mark Cuban, who has lots of experience in sports and as an investor, is a very nice addition, but there is also some other news on the move to Vegas.

It was announced just days ago that the ballpark is planned to be completed on February 29th, 2028. The hope is that there will be no delays for the park, and it will be opened for Opening Day in the 2028 MLB season.

The Las Vegas Athletics Ballpark will be completed by February 29, 2028.



586 days away… https://t.co/CZE8jB6S59 — Las Vegas: The Sports and Entertainment Capital (@LVPROSPORTS) July 24, 2026

That's very big news that there is finally a date for when the stadium is set to be finished, and the current construction of the stadium looks very promising for them to be done by then.