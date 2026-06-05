Top Performers From Athletics vs. Cubs Series

The Athletics would go 2-1 vs. the Cubs, putting them in a great position to get back on track.

Following the Cubs series, it is a good time to step back and look at the Athletics' performances as a whole. These performances need to be the norm for these players moving forward, especially during the Astros series up next.

May 27, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) looks on after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

After an amazing series vs. the Yankees, Tyler Soderstrom would not slow down. He would hit .308 as well as three crucial RBIs, which paved a path for the Athletics to win the series outright. With the All-Star break now just around the corner, Soderstrom has begun to build a resume worth a selection.

The Athletics' lineup has been very inconsistent throughout the last few series. But one person has remained consistent: Soderstrom. His ability to find open spots on the field and bring runners in will be crucial to an Athletics' playoff bid. Only time will tell if the Athletics are contenders, and Soderstrom is playing like it.

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Shea Langeliers has struggled as of late, but throughout the series, he proved to still have some magic left in his bat, especially in Game 3. Langeliers would hit two home runs, one of which was a two-run inside-the-park shot. The Athletics need offense to balance out their pitching struggles; Langeliers could be the answer.

Langeliers would account for six of the 13 runs the Athletics would score throughout the series. That is the impact the Athletics need from their star catcher. Like Soderstrom, Langeliers still has a little bit more to prove until he can be considered an All-Star candidate . However, not much. Langeliers simply found himself in a slump, one he is climbing out of.

Jun 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In Gage Jump's second MLB start, he already proved to be one of the Athletics top pitchers. This is much needed, considering the Athletics have two starting pitchers on the IL: Aaron Civale and Luis Severino. With Jump pitching well, and J.T. Ginn looking like the Athletics' ace, there is a good chance this team rips off a few extra wins down the stretch that they wouldn't have otherwise.

Right now, Jump looks like a perfect No. 2 in the Athletics' rotation. With him picking up steam and the Athletics' bats starting to heat up again, the sky is now the limit. The A's needed better pitching, and they got just that with Jump. The future is very bright for this young pitcher.