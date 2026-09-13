Brutal Defeat: Takeaways From Athletics' Humiliating Loss vs. Mariners

The Athletics would get picked apart in their Game 2 matchup vs. the Mariners.

Entering this series, we knew there would be a chance that the Mariners would have a solid game with their playoff hopes on the line. But a 19-1 blowout was a final score that no one saw coming. While the Athletics' season is already over, they need to figure out how to move past such an ugly loss.

This Should Be Gage Jump's Final Start of the Season

Sep 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has simply not been Gage Jump's half of the season . Since the break, Jump has posted a terrible 7.38 ERA with a 1.74 WHIP. While failure is great for a young player early in their career, it may have gone a bit too far. In the loss, Jump would pitch 2.0 innings while allowing five runs and five hits.

Jump would leave the game early with shoulder tightness, which could be why he only got through 2.0 innings. Even if this is not a massive issue, it would be in the Athletics' best interest to shut him down for the rest of the season. This would preserve his confidence and could also prevent further injury with potentially career-altering implications.

Welcome Back, Shea Langeliers

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the terrible loss, Shea Langeliers made his mark in this game, going 1-for-3 with an RBI and accounting for the Athletics' only run of the night. But with him back in the lineup, there is still some confidence in this Athletics offense moving forward. We will really only know how impactful his return will be until after this series.

That said, it is also up to the rest of the Athletics to set up Langeliers with ample opportunities to make an impact. In practice, we could see Langeliers move up in the lineup behind Henry Bolte, who is nearly a guaranteed run when he gets on base.

Bullpen Momentum Is Gone

Sep 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Joey Estes (68) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Jump imploded early on, it was clear that this game was likely not going to tip in the Athletics' direction. While there was a slim chance for a comeback, Mark Kotsay would put this notion to rest by essentially putting in the Athletics' "C-Team." Basically, the worst pitchers in the bullpen.

Seth Johnson, Joey Estes, and Yunior Tur would combine for 5.2 innings while allowing 16 hits and 11 runs; an unthinkable stat line. Granted, the Athletics used up all their heavy hitters in the first game, which might be why we didn't see better pitchers used. That, combined with Jump exiting early, makes the result less shocking.