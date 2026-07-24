How Athletics Can End Extended Series Win Drought vs. Twins

With us now being well over halfway through the season, the Athletics are not in a place they want to be.

Right now, we are witnessing one of the worst mid-season collapses from the Athletics. In May, the A's were in the driver's seat for the AL West; now, it is safe to say they are stuffed in the trunk. While the season is far from over, momentum needs to come from somewhere, and this series may provide just that.

Starting Pitching Needs To Be Decent

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the sample size is fairly small, the Athletics' starting rotation has been okay to start the second half of the season. But as they have improved, the bullpen has grown increasingly unreliable. If we do not see quality pitching from the Athletics starters, the Athletics will essentially be pushed up against a wall.

That point may feel obvious; good pitching equals more wins, duh. But right now, the Athletics' starting rotation needs to figure out how to stay in the game for longer. If they give up three runs in four innings, they cannot go to the bullpen right away. Arms need to be fresh later on in the series.

Jacob Wilson & Shea Langeliers Need To Lead the Charge

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) runs after hitting a RBI single during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Wilson and Shea Langeliers have easily been the best offensive duo for the Athletics post-All-Star break. During this time, Wilson is batting .370 with a 1.097 OPS, along with three home runs and six RBIs, both of which lead the Athletics since the All-Star break.

Langeliers has been just as impressive, batting .364 with an insane 1.189 OPS. Like Wilson, we are seeing a power surge: Langeliers has hit two home runs and has driven in five runs. If both players can maintain this, the Athletics have a real chance of sweeping or at least winning the series 2-1.

Better Decision-Making From Kotsay

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) speaks to members of the media before the start of a game against the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics have not won a series in the last 40 days. And while some may say injuries and poor pitching have been the main drivers, which is true, it is also hard to overlook the mistakes that Mark Kotsay has made during this series win drought. If Kotsay can make the right choices, whether that be subs and bullpen calls, the Athletics have a great shot of winning the series.

A recent example of poor decision-making from Kotsay was the extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks, which included six relievers used during the game. Besides using too many pitchers, which limited the Athletics' options for the rest of the series, Kotsay would elect to use Luis Medina in the top of the 10th. A pitcher who threw 36 pitches the night before. Back-to-back high-leverage situations were never going to work out.