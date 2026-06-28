Crucial Midseason Hurdles Threaten to Derail Athletics' Momentum

With now four teams in the picture for the A.L West, the Athletics cannot allow the Angels to hurt them anymore.

The Athletics should be able to dominate the Angels. Not only are the Angels one of the worst teams in the A.L, but the Athletics have proven to be a very good team at times. So with the Athletics splitting their last six with the Angels, there are some serious questions surrounding this team.

Just Unlucky?

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) walks off the mound during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Athletics should not be losing these games this easily against the Angels; there is no other way around it. Considering the Athletics were able to steal a three-game series vs. the 50-30 Brewers just this month, it is a shame that they have been unable to capitalize on that momentum in the series that followed.

The Athletics would face the Rockies, Pirates, Giants, and the Angels twice; it is a mystery how this team is still under .500. When adding up the winning percentages of the Athletics' opponents, it comes out to 0.431 . Considering the Athletics are just 7-7 vs. these teams, the rest of the first half might be ugly.

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) hits a double during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Here is where the unlucky part comes in. During the Pirates series, Aaron Civale made his first start after coming off the IL, and it did not go well. Then, in the Giants series, the Athletics' best hitter at the time, Zack Gelof , would find himself on the 10-day IL after a freak accident. Then, in the most recent loss to the Angels, they would lose Tyler Soderstrom.

So even though the Athletics have failed to look the part against bad teams, you cannot ignore what this team has gone through. With that said, once these injuries start to stabilize, the Athletics will look dangerous. But for now, it feels like a coin flip every time the Athletics take the field.

Oppurtunity to Built Momentum With Substance

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) walks off the mound during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Athletics have a very rough schedule ahead, which could prove to be exactly what this team needs to build real confidence. After the Angels series, the Athletics will face the Dodgers and the Marlins, who combine for a 0.584 winning %. If the Athletics can stay above .500 during that span, there is real momentum to be had.

Following those two outings, the A's will face the Tigers, which should go the A's way, especially if they can break .500 between the two series prior. If the Athletics struggle against the Tigers, it will become very hard to take this team seriously. And with how things are going now, it is more than likely.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks to media members before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that the Athletics have struggled to be a very threatening team of late. And the past two series vs. the Angels prove that with how tight the A.L West has become, the A's need to find momentum somewhere. And if it is not vs. the Angels, they will need to beat two of the best teams in baseball this season, which is a lot harder than winning the games they are supposed to.