Athletics Drop Angels Series: Key Takeaways From Deciding Loss

The Athletics were on a very solid path, but following three terrible series, their season is now up in the air.

This may seem like an overreaction, but when you realize the Athletics are now fourth in the A.L West by 2.0 games and just blew a series to one of the worst teams in the American League, then you will understand what kind of spot this team is in right now. Up next is a series against the Dodgers that could make or break the Athletics' trajectory.

Athletics Struggled With Runners in Scoring Position

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Athletics could have and should have won this game. But to do so, they need to be able to convert RISP with runs. The Angels would go 2-for-3 with RISP, while the Athletics would go 0-for-8, with Shea Langeliers and Alika Williams both going 0-for-2. We know what this duo is capable of, so their performances are disappointing, to say the least.

While not the reason for the struggles, it definitely wasn't the solution; having Nick Kurtz on the bench wasn't the right choice. And while every player does have off days, it was a little disheartening to see Kurtz come in late only when the Athletics needed him the most. With Nick Kurtz starting, just maybe the Athletics would have had a better shot of winning the game.

Aaron Civale Needs To Figure It Out

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Aaron Civale has been all over the place this season, something the Athletics cannot afford right now. In his last start vs. the Giants, he would pitch 4.0 innings while allowing six hits and two runs. While the start was far from perfect, it still opened the door to improvement. Something Civale would fail to cash in on vs. the Angels.

In the loss, Civale would pitch 5.0 innings and allow seven hits as well as four runs. Civale would also only strike out two batters. With how shaky the Athletics rotation is, a veteran like Civale cannot be costing the Athletics games this frequently. Hopefully, in his next start, things will smooth out.

Jose Suarez Is Reliable, But for How Long?

May 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jose Suarez (54) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Like the starting rotation, the Athletics bullpen has not been very steady throughout the season. We have seen players like Elvis Alvarado go on great stretches, then struggle in the worst times. But right now, Jose Suarez is looking like that guy. In the loss, Suarez would pitch 2.0 innings while allowing no hits with two strikeouts.

In his appearance before that, he would pitch 1.2 innings and allow just one hit against the Giants. If he can maintain this for one or two more appearances, the Athletics will start to see more wins. But if it is a temporary hot streak, the Athletics need to address it before it starts costing them games.