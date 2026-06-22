Why Alika Williams Deserves Better From Athletics

The Athletics are coming off a series split with the last-place Los Angeles Angels, after a couple of tough losses on Saturday and Sunday. Heading into Sunday's finale, the team made a round of roster moves to hopefully improve their roster.

The team designated Scott Barlow for assignment and moved Luis Severino to the 60-day IL. These moves helped make space for veterans Joey Meneses and Matt Krook.

Joey Meneses signed with the A's this offseason and seemed like a possible option for the team's everyday lineup at the time.

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Another move the A's made to make space for the two veterans was optioning infielder Alika Williams. The A's acquired Williams from the Pirates organization after balling out for their Triple-A squad this year.

Upon joining the team, Williams primarily served as a pinch runner and defensive replacement. However, we've discussed that Williams deserved a job past the return of Max Muncy and Jacob Wilson. Williams did survive those roster decisions, but on Sunday, he would be sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Alika Williams' Recent Success

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) runs after hitting an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The A's have been getting way more production out of Williams than anyone could've expected to get from him. Alika holds a .289 batting average in 45 at-bats this season, which is quite impressive for a guy who's praised most for his defense.

It's also worth noting that Williams has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last couple of weeks. The Flippin' Bats Podcast named their team of the week, and it featured Williams alongside other A's players, Nick Kurtz, and Elvis Alvarado.

🚨TEAM OF THE WEEK🚨



The best players at each position in MLB from the past week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cmk1x6JZlt — Flippin' Bats Podcast (@FlippinBatsPod) June 16, 2026

In Alika Williams' last seven games, he was 6-for-12, which is good for a .500 batting average. It doesn't make a whole lot of sense to send someone to the minor leagues while they are swinging that hot of a bat at the Major League level.

The team elected not to start Williams in the first three games against the Angels, which was weird considering how hot he's been. He would pinch-hit in Game 3 and strike out. That would be his last at-bat, however, as the team sent him down after the game.

How A's Could Manage Infield With Williams

Aug 26, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5), left, celebrates with first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) at home plate after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sometimes these roster moves happen because some players might not fit positionally on a team, but Alika could've fit really well in this A's infield.

Jeff McNeil has been having his fair share of struggles recently, and that could've opened the door for more playing time from Alika Williams.

Max Muncy also hasn't been swinging a hot bat since his return from injury. He had a clutch home run in Game 2 against the Angels, but other than that, he hasn't been anything crazy offensively or defensively.

Alika bomb 😮‍💨



First career home run for Alika Williams!! pic.twitter.com/fXGvCOrpRY — Athletics (@Athletics) June 11, 2026

The A's could really have an infield with Nick Kurtz at first, Williams at second, Zack Gelof at third, and Jacob Wilson at short. All four of those guys are swinging hot bats and are also great defenders.

Honestly, that would make for one of the hottest infields in all of baseball, and if they could all stay hot, one of the best infields in all of baseball. Now Williams will get everyday at-bats in Triple-A, and once a spot opens back up in the big leagues, he could rejoin the infield he should be calling home.