Athletics Drop Easy One: Takeaways From Rough Loss vs. Rangers

How the mighty have fallen.

The Athletics, after a very solid outing on Friday, were looking to parlay that momentum into a series win on Saturday. But after leading for a majority of the game, the A's had no answer once the Rangers got back in front. A clear sign of a dying season.

Alika Williams' Future Is Unclear

Jul 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) throws to first base for an out against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alika Williams has been excellent for the Athletics this season. And with Jacob Wilson leaving Friday's game early after getting hit by a pitch and resting on Saturday, we could see a lot of Williams closing out the season. The only problem is what the Athletics' plans are for him going forward.

In the loss, Williams went 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Keep in mind, he doubled in the winning effort during the series opener. With Williams now on a four-game hitting streak and batting .273 on the season, it will be interesting to see what the Athletics decide to do with him. His hit tool, combined with his speed and fielding, could make him an invaluable asset down the road.

Is JT Ginn Becoming a Concern?

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) walks back towards the dugout after striking out the side against the Washington Nationals after the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.T. Ginn would struggle in the loss, pitching 6.0 innings while allowing eight hits and four runs, along with seven strikeouts. And while the Rangers' runs were concentrated in innings five through six, the eight-hit mark is the most concerning. And after striking out just two batters against the Red Sox, we might be on the verge of a collapse.

And while a collapse can be prevented with a better start, it is clear that when Ginn is starting, the Athletics do not have an easy win. As the backbone of the pitching staff, something needs to give soon, especially when you factor in the inconsistencies of the other starters in the rotation.

The Athletics' Leadoff Spot Has Been Lethal

Aug 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) bats against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics have gotten a multitude of production from the leadoff spot recently, with huge performances from Jeff McNeil and now Henry Bolte . With both leadoff hitters playing well in their respective outings, the Athletics have been able to jump out to an early lead in most of their last few games.

Even though the Athletics would lose the game, they would hold a lead from the second through the sixth inning, thanks to a Bolte three-run home run. Once the Athletics find some consistency on the mound, McNeil and Bolte's efforts will start producing wins consistently. Until then, Bolte and McNeil need to apply early pressure regularly to finish the season.